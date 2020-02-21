Utility Communication Market Comprehensive Research Report, Business Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2023

Utility Communication Market – Overview

Utility communication is a system which facilitates smart grid to be digitalized for two-way communication. The main objective of utility communication is to update the electricity infrastructure and make it more advanced by integrating advanced communication technologies. The two-way communication is facilitated with the help of various wired as well as wireless communication technologies such as RF mesh, power line carrier (PLC), and optic fiber, among others. There are elements attached to utility communication which are an integral part of any utility communication system. The major driving factor for utility communication market is the need to support capacity demands for smart grid and smart utility projects.

Increasing smart grid implementation and mobile devices and modification in billing practices within utilities companies are some of the factors driving the utility communication market. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the utility communication market owing to extensive implementation of communication technologies in smart grid and various upcoming smart cities projects. Smart meter is one of the important communication technologies used in the smart grid and has become a popular choice among the Asian utilities.

Segmental Analysis

Global Utility Communication Market has been segmented based on technology, utility type, and region.

Based on technology, the market is classified into Type (Wireless (RF Mesh, Mobile Network), and Wired (Power Line Carrier, Optic Fiber, Ethernet). Wired technology segment is leading the market, whereas wireless technology is expected to witness the highest growth rate as this technology enables distribution automation improvement for the smart grid.

Based on utility type, the utility communication market is segmented into public utility and private utility. The public utility segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period due to a smaller number of private utilities as compared to public utilities. Especially in the developing countries, the electricity supply is managed by public and private utility.

Based on region, the global Utility Communication Market cover growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Dashboard

Power System Engineering, Inc

Open Systems International

ZTE Corporation

Valiant Communications

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Cisco Systems

Trilliant, Inc

Digi International, Inc.

Rad Data Communications, Ltd.

Black & Veatch Holding Company

Fujitsu

Ericsson

Motorola Solutions

Siemens AG

General Electric

Schneider Electric, and

ABB, Ltd.

Regional Analysis

By region, the utility communication industry is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific held the largest market share of the global utility communication market in 2017. Due to technological advancements in several industries in countries such as China, India, and Japan, among others will drive the market for utility communication system.

North America is second largest market for utility communication. Over the years, many utilities in the region have embarked on smart grid schemes where one of the main objectives is to deploy second generation advanced communication technologies. On the other hand, Japan has the world’s most advanced power grid monitoring systems in place and several of the leading utilities have already announced plans for smart meter deployments over the next decade.

