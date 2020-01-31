Utility Communication Market 2018 Global Industry – Leading Players, Market Volume, Trends, Opportunities, Market Study and Foresight to 2025

This report focuses on the global Utility Communication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Utility Communication development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Utility Communication market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

ABB, Ltd.

Schneider Electric

General Electric

Siemens AG

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Ericsson

Fujitsu

Landis+GYR

Black & Veatch Holding Company

Rad Data Communications, Ltd.

Digi International, Inc.

Trilliant, Inc.

Comnet

Netcontrol

Omicron Electronics GmbH

Sensus

Milsoft Utility Solutions, Inc.

Itron

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Valiant Communications

ZTE Corporation

Open Systems International

Power System Engineering, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wired

Wireless

Market segment by Application, split into

Cellular Communication Networks

Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Communication Network

Fiber Optic-Based Communication Network

Microwave Communication Network

Tetra Network

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

