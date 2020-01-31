Utility Communication Market 2018 Global Industry – Leading Players, Market Volume, Trends, Opportunities, Market Study and Foresight to 2025

This report focuses on the global Utility Communication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Utility Communication development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Utility Communication market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
ABB, Ltd.
Schneider Electric
General Electric
Siemens AG
Motorola Solutions, Inc.
Ericsson
Fujitsu
Landis+GYR
Black & Veatch Holding Company
Rad Data Communications, Ltd.
Digi International, Inc.
Trilliant, Inc.
Comnet
Netcontrol
Omicron Electronics GmbH
Sensus
Milsoft Utility Solutions, Inc.
Itron
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Texas Instruments, Inc.
Valiant Communications
ZTE Corporation
Open Systems International
Power System Engineering, Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Wired
Wireless
Market segment by Application, split into
Cellular Communication Networks
Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Communication Network
Fiber Optic-Based Communication Network
Microwave Communication Network
Tetra Network
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Utility Communication Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Wired
1.4.3 Wireless
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Utility Communication Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Cellular Communication Networks
1.5.3 Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Communication Network
1.5.4 Fiber Optic-Based Communication Network
1.5.5 Microwave Communication Network
1.5.6 Tetra Network
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Utility Communication Market Size
2.2 Utility Communication Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Utility Communication Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Utility Communication Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
