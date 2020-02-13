Uterine fibroid treatment Market Developments, Growth and 2016 – 2023 Forecast Research Study

Uterine fibroids (myoma) are benign (non-cancerous) lumps that grow in the muscular wall of the uterus. They vary in sizes, from minute (a quarter of an inch) to the size of more than16 centimeters. The incidence of uterine fibroid is about 20%–40% in women during their reproductive ages. Occasionally, these fibroids swell up and make the uterus to grow like full visible pregnancy. Mostly, there are more than one fibroid in the uterus. However, fibroids do not always cause any symptoms, their location, and size results to difficulties for few women, including pain, discomfort and heavy bleeding. Uterine fibroid can be of different types such as intramural fibroids, subserosal fibroids, pedunculated fibroids and submucosal fibroids. There can be many reasons for uterine fibroid formation but genetic problems hormonal imbalance and other factors are predominant. The cardinal symptoms of uterine fibroids are heavy menstrual bleeding, abdominal pain, excessive uterine bleeding, increased urinary frequency, anaemia and infertility. Apart from physical morbidity, uterine fibroid ailment is a frequent cause of significant damage of quality of life and a major reason for hysterectomy. Therapy has traditionally based on two extremes: medicinal management, comprising progestins, oral contraceptives and GnRH agonists and surgical management, including myomectomy, hysterectomy, and ablation for most serious cases.

Patients suffering from uterine fibroid problem represent an undeserved and huge market due to the absence of satisfactory medical treatments. Uterine fibroids affects nearly 40% of women in the age group of 30 and 55, including 20 million women in North America and 24 million women in Europe with over 7 million patients worldwide presently undergo various symptom management treatments.

The market for uterine fibroid are divided based on non-hormonal treatment, hormonal treatment, surgical methods and geographically. Non-hormonal treatment are subdivided into non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agents (NSAIDS). Hormonal treatment segmented as Oral contraceptives, Progestins/Antiprogestins, Gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonists. Surgical Methods are segmented as traditional abdominal myomectomy, laparoscopic or robotic myomectomy, hysteroscopic myomectomy, hysterectomy, uterine artery embolization or fibroid embolization (UAE) and ablation.

Some of Major players in uterine fibroid market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Cooper Surgical, C.R. Bard, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GE Healthcare, Karl Storz Endoscopy, Richard Wolf Medical Instruments and Siemens Medical Solutions, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson and Novartis AG.

