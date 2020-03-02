USER EXPERIENCE (UX) RESEARCH SOFTWARE MARKET 2019 GLOBAL ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2025

User Experience (UX) research is the process of discovering the behaviors, motivations and needs of your customers through observation, task analysis, and other types of user feedback.
In the market, Cloud-based is the major type used, which accounts 88.76% of the total market in 2018. And the Cloud-based type will further increase in the next few years. In 2024, Cloud-based type will account 89.42% of the total market compared with 10.58% of On-Premises type.
Based on the application, the User Experience (UX) Research Software market is divided into Large Enterprises, SMEs. In 2018, Large Enterprises application led the market with a market share of approximately 69.75%.
According to this study, over the next five years the User Experience (UX) Research Software market will register a 12.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 280 million by 2024, from US$ 150 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in User Experience (UX) Research Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of User Experience (UX) Research Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the User Experience (UX) Research Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Cloud Based
On-Premises
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Large Enterprises
SMEs
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
UserTesting
Qualtrics
Hotjar
Lookback
UserZoom
Validately
Userlytics
UsabilityHub
TryMyUI
Woopra
Usabilla
TechSmith
20 | 20
User Interviews
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global User Experience (UX) Research Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of User Experience (UX) Research Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global User Experience (UX) Research Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the User Experience (UX) Research Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
