USER EXPERIENCE (UX) RESEARCH SOFTWARE MARKET 2019 GLOBAL ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

User Experience (UX) research is the process of discovering the behaviors, motivations and needs of your customers through observation, task analysis, and other types of user feedback.

In the market, Cloud-based is the major type used, which accounts 88.76% of the total market in 2018. And the Cloud-based type will further increase in the next few years. In 2024, Cloud-based type will account 89.42% of the total market compared with 10.58% of On-Premises type.

Based on the application, the User Experience (UX) Research Software market is divided into Large Enterprises, SMEs. In 2018, Large Enterprises application led the market with a market share of approximately 69.75%.

According to this study, over the next five years the User Experience (UX) Research Software market will register a 12.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 280 million by 2024, from US$ 150 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in User Experience (UX) Research Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of User Experience (UX) Research Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the User Experience (UX) Research Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Large Enterprises

SMEs

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

UserTesting

Qualtrics

Hotjar

Lookback

UserZoom

Validately

Userlytics

UsabilityHub

TryMyUI

Woopra

Usabilla

TechSmith

20 | 20

User Interviews

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global User Experience (UX) Research Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of User Experience (UX) Research Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global User Experience (UX) Research Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the User Experience (UX) Research Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

