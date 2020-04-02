User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market Segmentation, Market Players, Trends 2023

Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market Research Report, by Type (Solution, Services), Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud), Vertical (BFSI, Government, Healthcare, IT and Telecommunication, Energy & Utility, Retail, Others) – Forecast till 2023

Market synopsis

Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics market is expected to grow from USD 145.37 million in 2019 to USD 1,178.19 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 41.73% during the forecast period.User and entity behavior analytic is a cyber-security process that is used to record patterns of human behavior and use machine learning, algorithms, and statistical analyses to detect anomalous behavior. It aggregates the data in reports and logs, file, flow, and packet information. Rather than tracking security events or monitor devices; user and entity behavior analytics keep track of the users and entities within the system. User and entity behavior analytics enable quicker detection by using algorithms to detect insider threats based on user behavior variances. It is used to identify potential threats, financial fraud and targeted attacks.

User and entity behavior analytics market, by deployment type is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. Currently, on-premise deployment of user and entity behavior analytics is more popular among enterprises as data can be integrated from various sources irrespective of data sensitivity. However, the cloud-based deployment of user and entity behavior analytics is expected to increase during the forecast period enterprise get aware about the security measures enabled by related tools while handling of sensitive data.

Growing need for threat prevention technologies, increasing demand of real-time analytics, and lack of trained security professionals are some of the factors boosting the growth of user and entity behavior analytics market. However, lack of information about advanced insider threats and low IT budget allocations for user and behavior analytics solutions hinder the growth of this market. Although, growing awareness about user-centric approach among enterprises offer opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

These players are largely investing in inorganic growth startegies strengthen their position in the global user and entity behavior analytics market. For instance, in 2019, One Indentity LLC. acquired Balabit Corporation, a provider of privileged access management, privileged account analytics, privileged session management, and log management technology. This new acquisition will help company further expand its set of privileged access management tools.

Segmentation

User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market is segmented based on type, deployment type, vertical and region.

Based on the type, the market is bifurcated into solution and services.

By deployment type, the market is segmented into on-premises and cloud.

On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, government, healthcare, IT and telecommunication, energy & uitlity, retail, and others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

Regional analysis

The global market for user and entity behavior analytics is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2023. The geographical analysis of user and entity behavior analytics market is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America followed by Europe is expected to dominate the user and entity behavior analytics market from 2019 to 2023 as these regions are witnessing growing usage of user and entity behavior analytics solutions across varied industries. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing usage of mobile and web applications in the region that has subsequently increased the need for security solutions that are capable to identify threats to data.

Key players

The prominent players in the user and entity behavior analytics market are major vendors such as Splunk Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Varonis Systems, Inc. (US), Exabeam, Inc. (US), Observe IT (Israel), Niara Inc. (US), Sqrrl Data, Inc. (US), Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), and Rapid7 (US). The other key innovators in the market are Securonix (US), Bay Dynamics (US), Gurucul (US), and Dtex Systems (US).

Competitive Analysis

The user and entity behavior analytics market has witnessed the high adoption rate by large organisation across the world. Key players are adopting strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships & collaborations, and new product launches to increase their shares in the global user and entity behavior analytics market.XX% of the total company developments were a part of partnership & collaboration whereas, merger & acquisition accounted for XX% of the total strategic developments adopted by the key players in the market.

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/user-entity-behavior-analytics-market

