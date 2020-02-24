User and Entity Behavior Analytics 2019 Global Market Analysis, Company Profiles and Industrial Overview Research Report Forecasting to 2022

User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market by Type (Solution And Services), by Deployment Type (On Premises and Cloud) Market for IT & Telecom, Energy & Utility, Financial Services & Insurance, Retail & E- Commerce, Healthcare, Defense & Government And Others Verticals: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 – 2022

The report analyzes user and entity behavior analytics market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data of 2014 to 2016 along with forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on revenue (USD Billion). Assessment of market dynamics gives a brief thought about the drivers and restraints for the user and entity behavior analytics market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the user and entity behavior analytics market on a global level.

The report provides a transparent outlook on the User and entity behavior analytics market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of leading vendors operative in user and entity behavior analytics market. To understand the competitive landscape in the user and entity behavior analytics market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the User and entity behavior analytics market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, deployment type, verticals and regional segments are benchmarked based on their general attractiveness, market size, and their growth rate.

The study provides a crucial view on the user and entity behavior analytics by segmenting the market based on type, deployment type, verticals, and regions. All the type, deployment type, verticals segments of user and entity behavior analytics market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2022.

Based on the type, global user and entity behavior analytics market is bifurcated into solution and services. Solution segment is further categorized into insider threats, compromised credentials, data loss prevention, data loss prevention and others. Service segment is further bifurcated into implementation and ongoing optimization. On premises and cloud is the deployment segment of UEBA market. IT telecom, energy utility, financial services insurance, retail e- commerce, healthcare, defense government and others are the verticals segment of user and entity behavior analytics market The regional segmentation comprises the current and forecast demand for Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America and the Middle East Africa for user and entity behavior analytics market.

The competitive profiling of key players of user and entity behavior analytics market includes company and financial overview, business strategies adopted by them, their recent developments and product offered by them which can help in assessing competition in the market. Key players included in the report are Rapid7, Varonis Systems, Inc, Gurucul, Niara, Inc, Sqrrl Data, Inc, Dtex Systems, Bay Dynamics. Exabeam, Inc, and Securonix amongst others.

Global User and Entity Behavior Analytic (UEBA) Market: Type Segment Analysis

Solution

Compromised Credentials

Data Loss Prevention

Insider Threats

Others

Services

Implementation

Ongoing Optimization

Global User and Entity Behavior Analytic (UEBA) Market: Deployment Type Segment Analysis

On Premises

Cloud

Global User and Entity Behavior Analytic (UEBA) Market: Verticals Segment Analysis

Financial Services Insurance

Retail E-Commerce

Energy Utility

IT Telecom

Healthcare

Defense Government

Others

Global User and Entity Behavior Analytic (UEBA) Market: Regional Segment

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report description and scope

1.2. Research scope

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Market research process

1.3.2. Market research methodology

Chapter 5. User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market Type Segment Analysis

5.1. Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics market revenue share, by type, 2016 2022

5.2. Global user and entity behavior analytics market by solution, 2014 2022 (USD Billions)

5.3. Global user and entity behavior analytics market by services, 2014 2022 (USD Billions)

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Securonix

9.1.1. Overview

9.1.2. Financials

9.1.3. Type portfolio

9.1.4. Business strategy

9.1.5. Recent developments

9.2. Exabeam, Inc.

9.2.1. Overview

9.2.2. Financials

9.2.3. Type portfolio

9.2.4. Business strategy

9.2.5. Recent developments

9.3. Sqrrl Data, Inc.

9.3.1. Overview

9.3.2. Financials

9.3.3. Type portfolio

9.3.4. Business strategy

9.3.5. Recent developments

9.4. Splunk, Inc

9.4.1. Overview

9.4.2. Financials

9.4.3. Type portfolio

9.4.4. Business strategy

9.4.5. Recent developments

9.5. Rapid7

9.5.1. Overview

9.5.2. Financials

9.5.3. Type portfolio

9.5.4. Business strategy

9.5.5. Recent developments

9.6. Gurucul

9.6.1. Overview

9.6.2. Financials

9.6.3. Type portfolio

9.6.4. Business strategy

9.6.5. Recent developments

9.7. Bay Dynamics

9.7.1. Overview

9.7.2. Financials

9.7.3. Type portfolio

9.7.4. Business strategy

9.7.5. Recent developments

9.8. Niara, Inc

9.8.1. Overview

9.8.2. Financials

9.8.3. Type portfolio

9.8.4. Business strategy

9.8.5. Recent developments

9.9. Varonis Systems, Inc

9.9.1. Overview

9.9.2. Financials

9.9.3. Type portfolio

9.9.4. Business strategy

9.9.5. Recent developments

9.10. Dtex Systems

9.10.1. Overview

9.10.2. Financials

9.10.3. Type portfolio

9.10.4. Business strategy

9.10.5. Recent developments

Continued…………………….

