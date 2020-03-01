User Activity Monitoring (UAM) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

ew Study On “2019-2025 User Activity Monitoring (UAM) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Global User Activity Monitoring (UAM) Industry

The global User Activity Monitoring(UAM) market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on User Activity Monitoring(UAM) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall User Activity Monitoring(UAM) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Micro Focus (UK)

Splunk (US)

Forcepoint (US)

Imperva (US)

ManageEngine (US)

CyberArk (US)

Rapid7 (US)

Centrify (US)

SolarWinds (US)

Securonix(US)

NetWrix (US)

Digital Guardian (US)

Birch Grove Software (US)

LogRhythm (US)

Sumo Logic (US)

Balabit (Hungary)

ObserveIT (US)

Dtex Systems (US)

WALLIX (France)

Teramind (US)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Behavior Analytics

Log management

Auditing and reporting

Others

Segment by Application

Government and Defense

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Others

