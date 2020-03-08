Used Vehicle Market Trend, Region Forecast and Manufacturers in 2019-2023

The global Used Vehicle Market is expected to witness 5.3% CAGR during the period, 2019 to 2025.

Market Highlights

Used Vehicle are the types of vehicle available for resale purpose. The used vehicle is sold through various outlets, such as car dealers, franchise, rental car companies, and private party sales. The growing internet-based marketing, increasing industrial and manufacturing activities from developed and developing countries, and rising per capita income, are expected to drive the used vehicle market. Additionally, the stringent vehicular emissions regulations and the growing demand for car subscription services, add to the growth of this market.

Get Free Sample @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7616

Key Players

The vendor companies profiled in the global used vehicle market include CarMax Business Services, LLC (US), Autonation (US), Vroom, Inc. (US), Manheim (US), Autotrader, Inc. (US), HERTZ CAR SALES (US), Cox Automotive, Inc. (US), Sun Toyota (US), Alibaba Group (China), eBay (US), PenskeCars (US), and TrueCar, Inc. (US).

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global market for the used vehicle is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the growing production and sales of automobiles from China and Japan. Moreover, the growing population and rising purchasing power are expected to boost the demand for used vehicle in this region. Furthermore, the focus to reduce vehicle emissions, accelerates the growth of this market.

North America is expected to grow at a significant rate in global used vehicle market during forecast period owing to the presence of key retailers, such as CarMax Business Services, LLC, Autotrader, and Cox Automotive from the US, which lead to the growth of this market. For instance, according to the report of CarMax, as of December 31, 2016, there were approximately 18,000 franchised dealers in the US, were considered primary retailers, as they sell various late-model used vehicle. Additionally, the increased demand for mid-sized engine capacity vehicle, growing spending power, the availability of suitable credit payment options, and rising employment opportunities drive the used vehicle market in North America.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global used vehicle market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global used vehicle market by vehicle age, vehicle type, propulsion, sales channel and regions.

By Vehicle Age

Ø 0-5

Ø 6-10

Ø 11-15

Ø 15-20

Ø >20 years old

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Propulsion

ICE

Electric Vehicle

o Battery Electric Vehicle

o Plug-in Electric Vehicle

o Hybrid Electric Vehicle

By Sales Channel

Franchised

Independent Car Dealers

Rental Car Companies

Others

By Regions

Ø North America

Ø Asia-Pacific

Ø Europe

Ø Rest of the World

Table Of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope Of The Report

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.2.1. Definition

2.2.2. Research Objective

2.2.3. Assumptions

2.2.4. Limitations

2.3. Research Process

2.3.1. Primary Research

2.3.2. Secondary Research

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.5. Forecast Model

3 .Market Landscape

3.1. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1. Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3. Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4. Segment Rivalry

3.1.5. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2. Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Market Trends

Continue…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]