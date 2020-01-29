Used Passenger Car Sales Market Analysis & Forecast (2019-2027): Focus on Applications, Components, Technology, Implementation & Geography

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Used Passenger Car Sales Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” to its database.

Easy availability of finance, and rising income level have made it easy to buy a new car. Despite this, used passenger car sales is anticipated to grow at a relatively high rate as compared to new passenger car sales, owing to factors, such as growing number of certified used car sellers, improved life of used cars, competitive pricing, availability of various finance and insurance options, warranties, etc.

The used passenger car sales market has changed over the past few years. It is growing at a fast pace due to increasing population, rising income level of people, and the availability of a wide variety of cars in the market. In old days, there were no organized players in the used passenger car sales market, due to which majority of sales was through unorganized players and directly, between consumer to consumer. Many organized players have now entered the used passenger car sales market and they have earned trust amongst their buyers. As new car purchasers have the option of exchanging their old car for a new one, a variety of options are now available in the market. Used cars are checked thoroughly and are renovated by skilled labour, so as to provide better value. This gains trust and satisfaction amongst buyers, which in turn increases used passenger car sales. The used cars market is now structured and organized, due to which used passenger car sales is expected to grow.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/13348

Key Drivers, Trends, Restraints

There are various factors driving the used passenger car sales market, such as easy and simple options for loans, and the growing demand from the new generation, who have a tendency to change cars within two to three years. People want new technology at a less price, which is fulfilled by a used car.

Various other factors responsible for used passenger car sales are:

Improved quality of used cars:

Due to technological advancements, the quality of cars has been improved over past few years. The quality of material used in the car has been improved, due to which the average life of a car has increased. This has fueled the growth of used passenger car sales. At the time of resale, the seller carries out a multipoint checking of the car, so that the customer gets good quality at a less price. Attributing to this, the trust factor between buyers and sellers has increased and it is driving used passenger car sales.

Less usage:

As most families have more than one car, the use of one car is relatively less as compared to the other one. Also, the car is well maintained and these are the cars which are to be bought, as they offer excellent value for money. This is another factor responsible for increasing used passenger car sales.

Request For TOC Report @

https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/13348

Growing organized players in the used passenger car market:

Used passenger car sales is increasing over the past few years through organized players. These players provide better service and value for money to the customer, as compared to unorganized players in the market. They provide buyers with a wide variety of used cars to choose from. Cars that are available with these players are certified by quality engineers. Due to this, the risk of buying low quality used cars has been reduced drastically. Organized players have helped make the used car market more transparent and ensured fair prices for both, sellers and buyers. This has contributed to increasing used passenger car sales globally.

Online portals and internet access:

With easy availability of high speed internet, people are able to sell or buy used cars through various online portals. Due to this trend, search cost has come down and this has made a positive impact on the used passenger car sales.

Though used passenger car sales is growing, there is always a risk factor involved in buying a used car. This is mainly due to unorganized players that are not authorized by the government. Also, the trust factor has not been built completely between buyers and sellers, regarding the quality of the used car. The absence of knowledge of the history and quality of a used car is a restraining factor for used passenger car sales.

Market Segmentation

The global used passenger car sales market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type, dealer type and fuel type.

On the basis of vehicle type, the global used passenger car sales market is segmented as:

Hatchback

Sedan

Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs)

Multi-Purpose Vehicles (MPVs)

On the basis of dealer type, the global used passenger car sales market is segmented as:

Organized

Semi-Organized

Unorganized

Consumer to Consumer

On the basis of fuel type, the global used passenger car sales market is segmented as:

Petrol vehicles

Diesel vehicles

Hybrid vehicles

Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global used passenger car sales market, identified across the value chain include:

CarMax Business Services, LLC

AutoNation.com

Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

America’s CAR-MART Inc.

Lithia Motors Inc.

Sonic Automotive Inc.

Auto Trader Ltd.

CarWale India

MXC Solutions India Pvt Ltd.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

Tata Motors Ltd.

Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types and applications.

Request to Pre Book This Premium Report Click Here @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/checkout?rep_id=13348&licType=S

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Japan

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors, along with market attractiveness within the segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and various geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]