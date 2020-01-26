USB Portable Battery Market by Type – 2024 | MarketResearchNest.com

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global USB Portable Battery Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across with table and figures in it.

This report studies the USB Portable Battery market, USB Portable Batteries are USB battery packs or banks used for charging to the mobile device when the users are away from the fixed power supply systems.

First, as for the USB Portable Battery industry in United States, the industry structure is relatively not so concentrated. Anker, Mophie, IO Gear, PowerAdd, Ventev, Insignia (Best Buy), Amazon Basics, Belkin, UNU Electronics, Jackery, Limefuel, Huntkey, Radio Shack, Lumsing, Aukey, Jasco, Cyntur, Incipio, iLUV, Rayovac, RAVPower, Monoprice, Zendure are the major players in United States and Canada market. They occupaies more than 80% market share in U.S. and Canada.

The top three manufacturers have 29.36% sales revenue market share in 2016. Anker, which has 14.86% market share in 2016, is the leader in the USB Portable Battery industry in U.S. and Canada. The manufacturers following Anker are PowerAdd and Ventev, which respectively has 8.01% and 6.49% market share. Anker is the leader of U.S. and Canada USB Portable Battery industry. It sells a total of 56.62 million dollar USB Portable Battery products in the year of 2016.

Scope of USB Portable Battery: USB Portable Battery Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Segmentation by product type

<7000 mAh

7000-12000 mAh

12000-17000 mAh

>17000 mAh

Segmentation by application:

Android Device

iOS Device

Others

In Global market, the top players include

Anker

Mophie

IO Gear

PowerAdd

Ventev

Insignia (Best Buy)

Amazon Basics

Belkin

UNU Electronics

Jackery, Limefuel

Huntkey

Radio Shack

Lumsing

Aukey

Jasco

Cyntur

Incipio

iLUV

Rayovac

RAVPower

Monoprice

Zendure

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the Global USB Portable Battery (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of USB Portable Battery market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key Global USB Portable Battery manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the USB Portable Battery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the consumption of USB Portable Battery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

