USB Portable Battery Market by Type – 2024 | MarketResearchNest.com

This report studies the USB Portable Battery market, USB Portable Batteries are USB battery packs or banks used for charging to the mobile device when the users are away from the fixed power supply systems.
First, as for the USB Portable Battery industry in United States, the industry structure is relatively not so concentrated. Anker, Mophie, IO Gear, PowerAdd, Ventev, Insignia (Best Buy), Amazon Basics, Belkin, UNU Electronics, Jackery, Limefuel, Huntkey, Radio Shack, Lumsing, Aukey, Jasco, Cyntur, Incipio, iLUV, Rayovac, RAVPower, Monoprice, Zendure are the major players in United States and Canada market. They occupaies more than 80% market share in U.S. and Canada.
The top three manufacturers have 29.36% sales revenue market share in 2016. Anker, which has 14.86% market share in 2016, is the leader in the USB Portable Battery industry in U.S. and Canada. The manufacturers following Anker are PowerAdd and Ventev, which respectively has 8.01% and 6.49% market share. Anker is the leader of U.S. and Canada USB Portable Battery industry. It sells a total of 56.62 million dollar USB Portable Battery products in the year of 2016.
Scope of USB Portable Battery: USB Portable Battery Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
Segmentation by product type
<7000 mAh
7000-12000 mAh
12000-17000 mAh
>17000 mAh
Segmentation by application:
Android Device
iOS Device
Others
In Global market, the top players include
Anker
Mophie
IO Gear
PowerAdd
Ventev
Insignia (Best Buy)
Amazon Basics
Belkin
UNU Electronics
Jackery, Limefuel
Huntkey
Radio Shack
Lumsing
Aukey
Jasco
Cyntur
Incipio
iLUV
Rayovac
RAVPower
Monoprice
Zendure
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
