USB FLASH DRIVE MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Global USB Flash Drive Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The USB Flash Drive Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. USB flash drives are electronic data storage devices with a flash memory, usually used to store digital information. Need for development of these devices emerges by the growing need for a compact and easy to maintain storage device. Increasing demand for robust and compact memory storage devices with maximum storage capacity and technological enhancements are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, USB flash drives market is witnessing the growing adoption of high-density cards used for data storage, by flash memory card sellers. Moreover, Continuous innovations in memory capacity is one of the major factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Furthermore, USB Flash Drives are small in size, great speed and high compatibility that also results in increasing demand of USB Flash Drive among end-users across the globe. However, increase in the number of portable devices with in-built storage is one of the major factor that limiting the market growth of USB Flash Drive during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global USB Flash Drive Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising technological enhancements in flash drives and rising demand from end-users across the region. Further, North America is estimated to grow as stable growth rate in the global USB Flash Drive market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to steady economic growth, growing consumption of computing device and rising adoption of storage devices across the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Kingston

SanDisk

LaCie

Kanguru Solutions

Transcend Information

Datalocker

Apricorn

Integral Memory

iStorage

Verbatim

Axiom Memory Solutions

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Capacity:

4GB

8GB

16GB

32GB

64GB

More than 64 GB

By Type:

Drive Generation 1.0

Drive Generation 2.0

Drive Generation 3.0

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global USB Flash Drive Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. USB Flash Drive Market, by Capacity, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. USB Flash Drive Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. USB Flash Drive Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. USB Flash Drive Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. USB Flash Drive Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. USB Flash Drive Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. USB Flash Drive Market, by Capacity

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. USB Flash Drive Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. 4GB

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. 8GB

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3. 16GB

5.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.4. 32GB

5.4.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.5. 64GB

5.4.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.5.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.6. More than 64GB

5.4.6.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.6.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. USB Flash Drive Market, by Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Key Market Players

6.4. USB Flash Drive Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Drive Generation 1.0

6.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.2. Drive Generation 2.0

6.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.3. Drive Generation 3.0

6.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continuous…

