US Retailing Market Status, Size, Growth Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data 2019-2023

WiseGuyReports.com has been added report of “Retailing in the US” to its Research Database.
Description:-
In 2018, many of the underlying fundamentals of the US economy were strong, as real GDP growth accelerated and unemployment reached near-historic lows. The health of the economy helped to increase consumer confidence, peaking in October at heights not seen since the year 2000. As a result, retailing recorded healthy current value growth in 2018 in the US, as consumers felt secure enough in the strength of the economy to reverse the stagnant performance of 2017.
The Retailing in USA report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1200833-retailing-in-the-us
It has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, It has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
Headlines
Prospects
Hypermarkets Continues To Gain Share of US Grocery Retailers
Hypermarkets Continues To Expand Omnichannel Capabilities
Hypermarkets’ Shifting Focus To Omnichannel Limits Growth in Physical Store Counts
Competitive Landscape
Walmart Same-store Sales Improve in 2018 Even As Focus Shifts To E-commerce
With Shipt Acquisition, Target Moves Into Same-day Grocery Delivery
As Last Kmart Super Centers Outlet Closes, Sears Exits Hypermarkets
Channel Data
Competition Erodes Supermarkets’ Value Share of Grocery Retailers
Supermarkets Experiment With Smaller Store Formats
Changing Demographic Composition of the US Is A Boon To Asian Grocers
Competitive Landscape
Whole Foods Bounces Back Under Amazon’s Stewardship
Sprouts Farmers Market Thrives in the Face of Renewed Whole Foods Threat
New Initiatives for Kroger As Competition Intensifies
Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1200833-retailing-in-the-us
Executive Summary
Soaring Consumer Confidence Propels US Retailing Sales Upwards in 2018
Retailers Leverage the Scale of Store-based Networks To Boost Digital Sales
Growth in US Suburbs and Exurbs Defies the Global Urbanisation Trend
Sears Teeters on the Brink of Liquidation
Competition Emerges From Unexpected Retail Channels
Operating Environment
Informal Retailing
Opening Hours
Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type
Physical Retail Landscape
Cash and Carry
Seasonality
Payments and Delivery
Emerging Business Models
Market Data
Continued……
Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)