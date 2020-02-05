US Retailing Market Status, Size, Growth Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data 2019-2023

WiseGuyReports.com has been added report of “Retailing in the US” to its Research Database.

Retailing Market US 2023

In 2018, many of the underlying fundamentals of the US economy were strong, as real GDP growth accelerated and unemployment reached near-historic lows. The health of the economy helped to increase consumer confidence, peaking in October at heights not seen since the year 2000. As a result, retailing recorded healthy current value growth in 2018 in the US, as consumers felt secure enough in the strength of the economy to reverse the stagnant performance of 2017.

The Retailing in USA report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Headlines

Prospects

Hypermarkets Continues To Gain Share of US Grocery Retailers

Hypermarkets Continues To Expand Omnichannel Capabilities

Hypermarkets’ Shifting Focus To Omnichannel Limits Growth in Physical Store Counts

Competitive Landscape

Walmart Same-store Sales Improve in 2018 Even As Focus Shifts To E-commerce

With Shipt Acquisition, Target Moves Into Same-day Grocery Delivery

As Last Kmart Super Centers Outlet Closes, Sears Exits Hypermarkets

Channel Data

Competition Erodes Supermarkets’ Value Share of Grocery Retailers

Supermarkets Experiment With Smaller Store Formats

Changing Demographic Composition of the US Is A Boon To Asian Grocers

Competitive Landscape

Whole Foods Bounces Back Under Amazon’s Stewardship

Sprouts Farmers Market Thrives in the Face of Renewed Whole Foods Threat

New Initiatives for Kroger As Competition Intensifies

Executive Summary

Soaring Consumer Confidence Propels US Retailing Sales Upwards in 2018

Retailers Leverage the Scale of Store-based Networks To Boost Digital Sales

Growth in US Suburbs and Exurbs Defies the Global Urbanisation Trend

Sears Teeters on the Brink of Liquidation

Competition Emerges From Unexpected Retail Channels

