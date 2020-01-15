US Machine Tools 2017 Market – Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Key Players – Analysis to 2022

  • United States Machine Tools market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Machine Tools sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
    Yamazaki Mazak
    DMG Mori Seiki
    TRUMPF
    AMADA
    Okuma Corporation
    MAG
    JTEKT Corporation
    Schuler
    GF Machining Solutions
    Haas Automation
    Emag
    Hyundai WIA
    Doosan Infracore
    Makino
    INDEX
    Bystronic
    Gleason
    KOMATSU
    GROB
    Hurco
    HERMLE
    Hardinge Group
    Chiron
    TORNOS
    Schutte
    NAGEL
    MTSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES
    SAMAG
    SMTCL

    Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:
    The West
    Southwest
    The Middle Atlantic
    New England
    The South
    The Midwest
    with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Machine Tools in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast).

    On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
    CNC Milling Machine
    CNC Grinding Machine
    Other

    On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Machine Tools for each application, including
    General Machinery
    Precision Engineering
    Transport Machinery
    Others

    Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
    United States Machine Tools Market Report 2017

    1 Machine Tools Overview
    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Machine Tools
    1.2 Classification of Machine Tools by Product Category
    1.3 United States Machine Tools Market by Application/End Users
    1.4 United States Machine Tools Market by Region

    1.5 United States Market Size (Value and Volume) of Machine Tools (2012-2022)
    2 United States Machine Tools Market Competition by Players/Suppliers
    3 United States Machine Tools Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)
    4 United States Machine Tools Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)

    5 United States Machine Tools Sales (Volume) by Application (2012-2017)
    5.1 United States Machine Tools Sales and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)
    5.2 United States Machine Tools Sales Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)
    5.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

    6 United States Machine Tools Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data
    6.1 Yamazaki Mazak
    6.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
    6.1.2 Machine Tools Product Category, Application and Specification
    6.1.2.1 Product A
    6.1.2.2 Product B
    6.1.3 Yamazaki Mazak Machine Tools Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
    6.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
    6.2 DMG Mori Seiki
    6.2.2 Machine Tools Product Category, Application and Specification
    6.2.2.1 Product A
    6.2.2.2 Product B
    6.2.3 DMG Mori Seiki Machine Tools Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
    6.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
    6.3 TRUMPF
    6.3.2 Machine Tools Product Category, Application and Specification
    6.3.2.1 Product A
    6.3.2.2 Product B
    6.3.3 TRUMPF Machine Tools Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
    6.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
    6.4 AMADA
    6.4.2 Machine Tools Product Category, Application and Specification
    6.4.2.1 Product A
    6.4.2.2 Product B
    6.4.3 AMADA Machine Tools Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
    6.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
    6.5 Okuma Corporation
    6.5.2 Machine Tools Product Category, Application and Specification
    6.5.2.1 Product A
    6.5.2.2 Product B
    ..…..Continued

