US Department Stores Market by Type, by Region, by Drivers, by Competition, by Major Manufacturers, Opportunities and Forecast to 2019-2023

Department Stores Market US 2023

With the exception of traditional toys and games stores, department stores posted the steepest current value decline of any store-based retail channel in the US in 2018. Its weakness was largely the result of intense and mounting competition from other channels. The growth of internet retailing placed substantial competitive pressure on department stores, especially as apparel sales continued to migrate online. However, the success of other store-based retailing is also exerting significant nega…

The Department Stores in USA report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Headlines

Prospects

Department Stores’ Sales Plummet As Competition Intensifies

As Department Store Chains Declare Bankruptcy, Store Closures Accelerate

Department Stores Embraces Private Label To Boost Profits

Competitive Landscape

Sears Struggles To Survive

Bon Ton Exits Department Stores

Macy’s Hopes To Entice Customers With Technological Innovations

Channel Data

Executive Summary

Soaring Consumer Confidence Propels US Retailing Sales Upwards in 2018

Retailers Leverage the Scale of Store-based Networks To Boost Digital Sales

Growth in US Suburbs and Exurbs Defies the Global Urbanisation Trend

Sears Teeters on the Brink of Liquidation

Competition Emerges From Unexpected Retail Channels

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type

Physical Retail Landscape

Cash and Carry

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

Market Data

Continued……

