US Apparel Accessories Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, and Forecast to 2019-2022

Apparel Accessories Market US 2022

Retail volume and current value sales continued to decrease in 2017, as consumers spent less on apparel accessories. With the move to sportswear and casual/comfortable attire, consumers saw apparel accessories as less essential items. The lack of product innovation and weak fashion positioning also hit demand. Moreover, the changing retail environment affected apparel accessories. Discovery/impulse purchases are a driver of apparel accessories and items are sold close to the cash register to att…

The Apparel Accessories in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Belts, Gloves, Hats/Caps, Other Apparel Accessories, Scarves, Ties.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Headlines

Prospects

Apparel Accessories Sees Sales Decline

Popularity of Apparel Accessories As Holiday Gifts Declines

Consumers Access Apparel Accessories Across Multiple Channels

Competitive Landscape

Apparel Accessories Remains Fragmented

Sportswear Brands See Varying Performances

Amazon’s Growing Online Apparel Business

Category Data

Executive Summary

Apparel and Footwear Sees Slow Sales Growth

New Consumerism Emerges

the Competition Intensifies

Online Apparel and Footwear Value Sales Continue To Grow Strongly

Apparel and Footwear Is Forecast To See Slow Development

Market Data

Continued……

