This research report titled “US$ 7,500 Mn Opportunity Emerging in Organic Chicken Market by the end of 2028 | Key Players are Perdue Farms Inc., Sanderson Farms Inc., Fosters Farms, etc.” focuses on the organic chicken market insights, published to the vast repository managed by FactMR. The analysis focuses on the prime geographical regions based on their market size, revenue and attractiveness factors. Furthermore, the research discusses various segments from the Organic Chicken Market to examine future lucrativeness and spot growth prospects during 2018-2028. Readers can even access information such as key developments, technologies, innovations, etc., concerned to the Organic Chicken Market.

Request for Sample Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1554

Increasing international trade is likely to support the adoption of organic chicken, in turn pushing the growth of its market worldwide. For instance, according to USDA (United States Department of Agriculture), chicken trade is anticipated to rise by 3 percent in 2018 to touch 11.4 million tons. Trading activities are expected to give a boost to the import and export of chicken products and organic chicken is no exception. Furthermore, the concept of “going organic” has prevailed since the past few years on the back of rising awareness consumers for chemical free food products. The combination of these industry specific and macroeconomic factors are likely to auger well for the growth of the organic chicken market.

Apart from rising households and GDP per capita quotients, prevalence of adulterated food products by retailers has raised the need for pure food products, which is expected to influence the demand for organic chicken. Moreover, sustainable packaging, being a pivotal aspect of any industry, has not left the organic chicken market untouched. Demand for vacuum skin packaging, a modern packaging technique, delivers a high customer satisfaction quotient on the back of its main benefit – transparent view of the products within the packaging creating a fresh appeal to the consumer eye. These aspects are expected to support the growth of the organic chicken market in the years to follow.

FactMR has presented a global outlook highlighting the demand for organic chicken in different countries and regions. The consumption quotient of organic chicken has also been portrayed in the comprehensive research report on organic chicken market. FactMR foresees that the demand for organic chicken is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% in terms of value during the period of forecast, 2018-2028. Additionally, the report foretells that the consumption of organic chicken is likely to surpass 800,000 tones by end of 2028 owing to rising inclination toward consumption of organic chicken coupled with rising consumption of meat products to ensure vitamin B12 intake and essential fatty acids.

Browse Organic Chicken Market Report with TOC – https://www.factmr.com/report/1554/organic-chicken-market

Against the backdrop of a steadily increasing consumption of organic chicken, participants and key stakeholders in the market are focused on enhancing their product portfolios by increasing their product lines. For instance, Tyson Foods Inc., is focusing on increasing its organic chicken product line by acquiring Tecumseh Poultry LLC – an organic chicken producer. With this acquisition, Tyson’s product line would extend by including organic chicken sausages and organic fresh chicken, which is expected to favor sales and growth prospects for Tyson in the burgeoning chicken market. Likewise, new players are entering the organic chicken market, given the rising demand for organic poultry. Players such as Pilgrim’s Inc., is in the process of tapping organic chicken space. Tepid growth of conventional chicken products since the past few years has provoked this move by the company as Pilgrim’s has witnessed a mushrooming demand for antibiotic free organic chicken.

Against the backdrop of growing organic chicken demand, Bell & Evans, pioneer of organic chicken, is focusing on tripling its production. The company has invested on innovative equipment, facilities and capacity to humanely product organic chicken providing flavorful and healthier organic chicken to health conscious consumers. Increasing demand has pushed grocers worldwide to cater to the consumption, which has directly served as a motivating factor for the company to expand its production facilities. In addition, organic chicken accounting for around 30 percent of the overall output of Bell & Evans, the company intends to source organic feed domestically. This commitment has embossed a higher significance in light of issues related to fraudulent import of organic grains.

Albeit a steady demand for vacuum skin packaging method, food and beverage manufacturers have come up with a novel packaging technique for their vacuum variants – the vacuum thermoformed packaging – for the food and beverage sector. Demand for vacuum thermoformed variants for organic chicken packaging is likely to reign in sales and are expected to witness resurgence throughout the period of assessment, says the report. Initially, organic chicken packaging was carried out using vacuum skin packaging, however, the packaging technique faced limitation apropos of size of the product.

Ask Any Query to Our Experts from Here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1554

About FactMR

FactMR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.factmr.com/