Urology Surgical Instrument Market 2023 –Market Size is Forecasted to cross $13.7 Billion

The global urology surgical instrument market is forecasted to attain revenue of $13.7 billion by 2023, according to P&S Intelligence.

The market is majorly being driven by increasing prevalence of urinary tract infections (UTIs) in women, surging geriatric population, and rising prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) procedures.

Consumables and accessories are further classified into guidewires, stone basket/retrieval device and extractor, catheter, stent, biopsy device, fluid flushing device, connecting tube, clamp, overtube, and distal attachment, dilator set and ureteral access sheath, drainage bag, surgical dissectors, needle forceps and needle holders, and other products. Among these, guidewires led the urology surgical consumables and accessories market and generated a revenue of $818.6 million in 2017. This can be ascribed to its features like smooth tracking, easy advancement, maximum maneuverability, and precise control during surgical procedures. This adds to the growth of the urology surgical instrument market, globally.

The increasing number of conferences further assist the growth of the APAC urology surgical instrument industry. Conference Series LLC company organizes conferences for various company’s delegates and students. For instance, it is going organize the 15th international conference on nephrology and hypertension from 22nd April-23rd April 2019 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This event is expected to include topics such as clinical nephrology, CKDs, dialysis and recent renal therapies, nephrology and hypertension, nephrotic syndrome, and renal failure. Thus, the increase in conferences is expected to create awareness among urologic surgeons to understand kidney disorders more practically.

In December 2017, Coloplast A/S entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SAS Lilial (Lilial), a privately owned French catheter and ostomy supplier, for a cash consideration of $41.7 million (€35.5 million). The transaction was closed in January 2018. The acquisition was aimed at providing further access to payers and strengthening Coloplast’s position and offerings in France. Acquisitions taking place in this industry boost the growth of the urology surgical instrument market.

Due to increasing GDP, the countries in the region are witnessing growing demand of these surgical instruments. According to the World Bank, the GDP per capita of India increased from $1,345.8 in 2010 to $1,709.4 in 2016. A similar trend has been observed for other developing countries as well, such as Papua New Guinea, Philippines, and Indonesia, thus leading to the growth of the APAC urology surgical instrument market.

