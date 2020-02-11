Urodynamic Testing Market is Set to Garner Staggering Revenues by 2026

Urodynamic studies determine how the bladder, sphincters, and urethra hold and release urine. Urodynamic testing helps to ascertain how well the bladder functions. The test also helps to find the reasons for urine leakage or blockage in the bladder or in the pathway of urine. Urinary symptoms such as frequent urination, urine urgency, painful urination, recurrent urinary tract infections, weak urine flow, and incontinence can be due to several factors. An urodynamic test helps to determine the specific cause of the condition. The test is painless and can be done by sophisticated instruments or placing a small catheter into bladder to measure the pressure generated with different actions.

Based on test type, the global urodynamic testing market can be segmented into uroflowmetry, electromyography, cystometric test, leak point pressure measurement test, and others. The cystometric test segment is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period, as the test is a doctor’s first choice to check bladder’s ability to hold urine and emptying capacity and to determine if other test is required to diagnose the condition. Urinary disorders are mostly associated with the bladder. Cystometric test is the most value added test to measure how much urine the bladder can hold, determine the pressure build up inside bladders, and identify involuntary bladder contractions. In terms of end-user, the global urodynamic testing market can be classified into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, as large number of patients prefer diagnosis of diseases in hospitals due to the availability of treatment and diagnostics under one roof.

Urinary incontinence is the involuntary loss of urine due to loss of bladder control. An estimated 500 million people in the world are affected by urinary incontinence and it is one of the major factors driving the global urodynamic testing market. Moreover, increasing prevalence of problems in the urinary system due to pregnancy, injuries, increasing age etc. which require compulsory urine testing in order to stat treatment are also anticipated the urodynamic testing market. According to a report published by the European Association of Urology (2013), the Global Prevalence Infection in Urology (GPIU) study data indicated that nearly 10% of patients hospitalized in urological wards have a health care associated infection.

In terms of region, the global urodynamic testing market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global urodynamic testing market in 2017. The region is projected to account for significant share of the global urodynamic testing market during the forecast period, due to rise in prevalence of urinary incontinence.

According to the National Association for Incontinence, over 25 million adults in North America suffer from some form of urinary incontinence each year, and 75% to 80% of these are women. Rise in prevalence of urinary infection in countries such as India and China, availability of advanced test kits, and increase in awareness about urinary diseases and their effects on life are likely to propel the urodynamic testing market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global urodynamic testing market are Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Accu Reference Medical Labs, Quest Diagnostics, Eurofins Scientific, Urology Specialists, Arkansas Urology, and Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER), among others.

