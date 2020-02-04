Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2025

Urinary tract infection is one of the most common type of bladder infections. Any part of urinary tract may be infected, including ureters, kidneys, urethra, and bladder. Most infections involve the lower urinary tract, therefore different names are given for it according to part where infection occurs. Bladder infection is known as cystitis. Urethra infection is known as urethritis. Infection in kidney is called as pyelonephritis. Urinary tract infection is caused due to entry of bacteria into the urinary system. This results in swelling, pain, and redness in the urinary tract. Treatment of urinary tract infection cannot be done promptly because if bacteria reaches up to the kidney it can cause more severe infection such as pyelonephritis.

Read Report Overview:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/urinary-tract-infection-therapeutics-market.html

Although urinary tract infection is the second most common infection, according to National Kidney Foundation, women are more likely to have it. Few women experience it regularly, which is known as recurrent urinary tract infection. This may be due to shorter urethra in women, which might make it easier for bacteria to pass through the bladder. Moreover, one in five women suffer from urinary tract infection at some point of time. Symptoms of urinary tract infection include frequent urge to urinate and a burning and painful sensation when urinating, cloudy or blood-tinged urine, and strong odor of the urine. Causes of urinary tract infection include nausea and vomiting, sexual intercourse, diabetes, poor personal hygiene, bowel incontinence, blockages in urinary tract, such as a kidney stone, or enlarged prostate gland in a man can also block the flow of urine and cause urinary tract infection. People having urinary catheter in bladder for a long period are more likely to have urinary tract infection.

The urinary tract infection therapeutics market is set to witness strong grow due to increase in diagnosis and prevalence rate of diseases such as diabetes and kidney stone. Urinary tract infection is largely treated with antibiotics. The urinary tract infection therapeutics market has been segmented based on drug type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of drug type, the market has been categorized into quinolones, penicillin & combinations, cephalosporin, azoles & amphotericin B, sulphonamides, aminoglycoside-antibodies, nitrofurans, and tetracycline. The generic, low cost competition for few of the drugs and rising prevalence and early diagnosis of urinary tract infection is likely to boost the market in the near future.

Request Brochure of the Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=27035

Based on distribution channel, the urinary tract infection therapeutics market has been segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce. The retail pharmacies and hospital pharmacies segments hold the major share of the market.

In terms of region, the global urinary tract infection therapeutics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest share of the global urinary tract infection therapeutics market due to high health care awareness, high diagnostic rate, and high prevalence of disease such as diabetes in the region. Europe accounted for the second largest share of the market due to rising research and development. However, countries in Asia are expected to be the fastest growing markets due to growing awareness, increasing personal care and hygiene, rising rate of diagnostics, gradual adoption of improved technologies, emerging health care infrastructures, and increased disposable income. Increasing geriatric population is another factor expected to boost demand for urinary tract infection therapeutics as the population is at high risk of the infection.

Major players in the urinary tract infection therapeutics market are Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Novartis International AG., Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, and Cipla Ltd., among others.

Request for Discount:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=27035