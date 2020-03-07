Urinary Incontinence Devices in Japan 2019 Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.6% and Forecast to 2023

The analysts forecast the urinary incontinence devices market in Japan to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the period 2017-2021.

The urinary incontinence devices are used to manage different types of urinary incontinence such as stress incontinence, mixed incontinence, urge incontinence, and overflow incontinence. Factors such as rapid aging of the society in Japan, increasing the prevalence of older women with urinary incontinence, and changing lifestyle habits such as smoking and obesity will drive the urinary incontinence devices market in Japan. The recent trend in urinary incontinence devices market includes a rise in government initiatives to increase awareness of incontinence-related issues and increasing R&D in developing urinary incontinence devices with advanced technical features based on changing healthcare dynamics.

Key vendors

• Boston Scientific

• Cook Medical

• Johnson & Johnson

• Medtronic

Other prominent vendors

• 3M Japan

• AAB Group

• B. Braun

• Coloplast

• ConvaTec

• Domtar

• First Quality Enterprises

• Flexicare Medical

• Kimberly-Clark

• Procter & Gamble Japan

Market driver

• Rising geriatric population in Japan

Market challenge

• Side effects associated with incontinence devices

Market trend

• Rising government initiatives to increase awareness of incontinence problems

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

