Urinary Catheters Industry 2019 Global Market Growth, Size, Demand, Opportunity, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2023

The global urinary catheter market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2018-2023). The urinary catheter devices are witnessing significant growth in recent years due to rise in urinary diseases and increasing awareness for different types of devices used in urinary infections and diseases. North America is expected to dominate this market due to the large base of geriatric population, high prevalence of urology disorders, and better reimbursement policies.

Global Urinary Catheters Market Overview:

Urinary Catheters Market Report provides knowledgeable and in-depth study of the major Urinary Catheters Market leading players together with the company profiles, Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis. This enables the customer of the report to Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Global Urinary Catheters Market Segmentation:

Key Manufacturers Covered in This Report:

B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Group PLC, Cook Medical, Cure Medical Llc, Hollister Incorporated, J and M Urinary Catheters Llc, Medtronic Plc, and Teleflex Incorporated

Regional Segmentation Includes:

US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, South Africa

– Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter's five forces analysis.

Points Covered in TOC of Global Urinary Catheters Market:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitute Product and Services

5.2.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Drivers

6.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence

6.1.2 Rising Geriatric Population

6.1.3 Rising Awareness Towards Health and Hygiene

6.1.4 Technological Advancement in the Material Used for Catheter

6.2 Market Restraints

6.2.1 Risk of Catheter Associated Urinary Tract Infection (CAUTI)

6.2.2 Alternative Treatment Options for Urinary Incontinence

6.3 Opportunities

6.4 Key Challenges

7. Market Segmentation

7.1 By Product Type

7.1.1 Indwelling (Foley) Catheter

7.1.2 Intermittent Catheter

7.1.3 External Catheter

7.2 By Application

7.2.1 Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH)

7.2.2 Urinary Incontinence

7.2.3 Spinal Cord Injury

7.2.4 Others

7.3 By Geography

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 US

7.3.1.2 Canada

7.3.1.3 Mexico

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 France

7.3.2.2 Germany

7.3.2.3 UK

7.3.2.4 Italy

7.3.2.5 Spain

7.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 China

7.3.3.2 Japan

7.3.3.3 India

7.3.3.4 Australia

7.3.3.5 South Korea

7.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.3.4 Middle East & Africa

7.3.4.1 GCC

7.3.4.2 South Africa

7.3.4.3 Rest of MEA

7.3.5 South America

7.3.5.1 Brazil

7.3.5.2 Argentina

7.3.5.3 Rest of South America

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisition Analysis

8.2 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships

8.3 New Products Launches

9. Key Players

9.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG

9.2 Boston Scientific Corporation

9.3 Coloplast A/S

9.4 ConvaTec Group PLC

9.5 Cook Medical

9.6 Cure Medical Llc

9.7 Hollister Incorporated

9.8 J and M Urinary Catheters Llc

9.9 Medtronic Plc

9.10 Teleflex Incorporated

9.11 List not Exhaustive

10. Market Outlook

To conclude, Urinary Catheters report focus on Global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, major types, major applications and etc. Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export, Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

