Urinals Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis To 2025

This report studies the global market size of Urinals in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Urinals in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Urinals market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A urinal is a sanitary plumbing fixture for urination only, predominantly used by males. It can take the form of a container or simply a wall, with drainage and automatic or manual flushing, or without flush water as is the case for waterless urinals.

The increased focus on public infrastructure development worldwide is a key growth factor for this market. With increasing awareness about sustainable buildings combined with the need to conserve water, washrooms have become one of the most important areas of focus for construction, especially with the surfacing of concepts such as waterless urinals or toilets. However, any restroom, whether conventional or sustainable, is redundant without fixtures and fittings such as sanitary wares, showers, bidets, faucets, and water closets. Construction projects are rising worldwide which, in turn, is likely to trigger a demand for urinals during the forecast period.

APAC is expected to become contributor of urinals market during the forecast period as a result of the increased investments in the development of new public infrastructure in countries such as India and China. Upcoming events such as the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games (2018) to be held in Brisbane, Australia will attract investments for sports infrastructure during the forecast period, which in turn, will drive market growth in this region.

In 2017, the global Urinals market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Urinals market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Urinals include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Urinals include

Duravit

Jaquar

Kohler

TOTO

Cera Sanitaryware

Duratex

Foshan Gaoming Annwa

Mark Ceramics

Roca Sanitario

Villeroy & Boch

Market Size Split by Type

Floor Type

Wall Mounted Type

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Household Use

Commercial Use

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Urinals market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Urinals market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Urinals manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Urinals with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Urinals submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

