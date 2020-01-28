Urinals Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis To 2025

Wise Guy Reports Database
This report studies the global market size of Urinals in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Urinals in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Urinals market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
A urinal is a sanitary plumbing fixture for urination only, predominantly used by males. It can take the form of a container or simply a wall, with drainage and automatic or manual flushing, or without flush water as is the case for waterless urinals.
The increased focus on public infrastructure development worldwide is a key growth factor for this market. With increasing awareness about sustainable buildings combined with the need to conserve water, washrooms have become one of the most important areas of focus for construction, especially with the surfacing of concepts such as waterless urinals or toilets. However, any restroom, whether conventional or sustainable, is redundant without fixtures and fittings such as sanitary wares, showers, bidets, faucets, and water closets. Construction projects are rising worldwide which, in turn, is likely to trigger a demand for urinals during the forecast period.
APAC is expected to become contributor of urinals market during the forecast period as a result of the increased investments in the development of new public infrastructure in countries such as India and China. Upcoming events such as the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games (2018) to be held in Brisbane, Australia will attract investments for sports infrastructure during the forecast period, which in turn, will drive market growth in this region.
In 2017, the global Urinals market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Urinals market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Urinals include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Urinals include
Duravit
Jaquar
Kohler
TOTO
Cera Sanitaryware
Duratex
Foshan Gaoming Annwa
Mark Ceramics
Roca Sanitario
Villeroy & Boch
Market Size Split by Type
Floor Type
Wall Mounted Type
Others
Market Size Split by Application
Household Use
Commercial Use
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Urinals market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Urinals market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Urinals manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Urinals with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Urinals submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Urinals Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Urinals Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Floor Type
1.4.3 Wall Mounted Type
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Urinals Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Household Use
1.5.3 Commercial Use
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Urinals Market Size
2.1.1 Global Urinals Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Urinals Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Urinals Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Urinals Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Urinals Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Urinals Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Urinals Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Urinals Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Urinals Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Urinals Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Urinals Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Urinals Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 Urinals Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Urinals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Urinals Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Urinals Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Urinals Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Urinals Sales by Type
4.2 Global Urinals Revenue by Type
4.3 Urinals Price by Type
5 Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Urinals Breakdown Data by Application
6 North America
6.1 North America Urinals by Countries
6.1.1 North America Urinals Sales by Countries
6.1.2 North America Urinals Revenue by Countries
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America Urinals by Type
6.3 North America Urinals by Application
6.4 North America Urinals by Company
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Urinals by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Urinals Sales by Countries
7.1.2 Europe Urinals Revenue by Countries
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 UK
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Urinals by Type
7.3 Europe Urinals by Application
7.4 Europe Urinals by Company
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Urinals by Countries
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Urinals Sales by Countries
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Urinals Revenue by Countries
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Indonesia
8.1.9 Malaysia
8.1.10 Philippines
8.1.11 Thailand
8.1.12 Vietnam
8.1.13 Singapore
8.2 Asia Pacific Urinals by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Urinals by Application
8.4 Asia Pacific Urinals by Company
9 Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Urinals by Countries
9.1.1 Central & South America Urinals Sales by Countries
9.1.2 Central & South America Urinals Revenue by Countries
9.1.3 Brazil
9.2 Central & South America Urinals by Type
9.3 Central & South America Urinals by Application
9.4 Central & South America Urinals by Company
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Urinals by Countries
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Urinals Sales by Countries
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Urinals Revenue by Countries
10.1.3 GCC Countries
10.1.4 Turkey
10.1.5 Egypt
10.1.6 South Africa
10.2 Middle East and Africa Urinals by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Urinals by Application
10.4 Middle East and Africa Urinals by Company
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Duravit
11.1.1 Duravit Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Urinals
11.1.4 Urinals Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Jaquar
11.2.1 Jaquar Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Urinals
11.2.4 Urinals Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Kohler
11.3.1 Kohler Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Urinals
11.3.4 Urinals Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 TOTO
11.4.1 TOTO Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Urinals
11.4.4 Urinals Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Cera Sanitaryware
11.5.1 Cera Sanitaryware Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Urinals
11.5.4 Urinals Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Duratex
11.6.1 Duratex Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Urinals
11.6.4 Urinals Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Foshan Gaoming Annwa
11.7.1 Foshan Gaoming Annwa Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Urinals
11.7.4 Urinals Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Mark Ceramics
11.8.1 Mark Ceramics Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Urinals
11.8.4 Urinals Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 Roca Sanitario
11.9.1 Roca Sanitario Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Urinals
11.9.4 Urinals Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
11.10 Villeroy & Boch
11.10.1 Villeroy & Boch Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Urinals
11.10.4 Urinals Product Description
11.10.5 Recent Development
Continued….
