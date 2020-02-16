URGENT CARE MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

This report focuses on the global Urgent Care status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Urgent Care development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

American Family Care

Aurora Urgent Care

Bellin Health

CareNow

CareSpot

Concentra

Dignity Health care

Doctors Care

FastMed

Urgent Care Centers

Intermountain InstaCare

MD Now

MedExpress Urgent Care

NextCare

Patient First

Physicians Immediate Care

TexasMedClinic

U.S. HealthWorks

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Point of Care Tests

Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassays

Vaccines

Imaging Equipment

Market segment by Application, split into

Broken Bones

Cough

Lacerations

Concussions

Ear or Sinus Pain

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Urgent Care status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Urgent Care development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Urgent Care Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Point of Care Tests

1.4.3 Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassays

1.4.4 Vaccines

1.4.5 Imaging Equipment

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Urgent Care Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Broken Bones

1.5.3 Cough

1.5.4 Lacerations

1.5.5 Concussions

1.5.6 Ear or Sinus Pain

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Urgent Care Market Size

2.2 Urgent Care Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Urgent Care Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Urgent Care Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Urgent Care Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Urgent Care Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Urgent Care Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Urgent Care Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Urgent Care Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Urgent Care Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Urgent Care Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Urgent Care Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Urgent Care Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Urgent Care Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Urgent Care Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Urgent Care Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Urgent Care Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Urgent Care Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Urgent Care Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Urgent Care Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Urgent Care Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Urgent Care Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Urgent Care Key Players in China

7.3 China Urgent Care Market Size by Type

7.4 China Urgent Care Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Urgent Care Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Urgent Care Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Urgent Care Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Urgent Care Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Urgent Care Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Urgent Care Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Urgent Care Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Urgent Care Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Urgent Care Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Urgent Care Key Players in India

10.3 India Urgent Care Market Size by Type

10.4 India Urgent Care Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Urgent Care Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Urgent Care Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Urgent Care Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Urgent Care Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 American Family Care

12.1.1 American Family Care Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Urgent Care Introduction

12.1.4 American Family Care Revenue in Urgent Care Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 American Family Care Recent Development

12.2 Aurora Urgent Care

12.2.1 Aurora Urgent Care Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Urgent Care Introduction

12.2.4 Aurora Urgent Care Revenue in Urgent Care Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Aurora Urgent Care Recent Development

12.3 Bellin Health

12.3.1 Bellin Health Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Urgent Care Introduction

12.3.4 Bellin Health Revenue in Urgent Care Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Bellin Health Recent Development

12.4 CareNow

12.4.1 CareNow Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Urgent Care Introduction

12.4.4 CareNow Revenue in Urgent Care Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 CareNow Recent Development

12.5 CareSpot

12.5.1 CareSpot Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Urgent Care Introduction

12.5.4 CareSpot Revenue in Urgent Care Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 CareSpot Recent Development

12.6 Concentra

12.6.1 Concentra Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Urgent Care Introduction

12.6.4 Concentra Revenue in Urgent Care Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Concentra Recent Development

12.7 Dignity Health care

12.7.1 Dignity Health care Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Urgent Care Introduction

12.7.4 Dignity Health care Revenue in Urgent Care Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Dignity Health care Recent Development

12.8 Doctors Care

12.8.1 Doctors Care Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Urgent Care Introduction

12.8.4 Doctors Care Revenue in Urgent Care Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Doctors Care Recent Development

12.9 FastMed

12.9.1 FastMed Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Urgent Care Introduction

12.9.4 FastMed Revenue in Urgent Care Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 FastMed Recent Development

12.10 Urgent Care Centers

12.10.1 Urgent Care Centers Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Urgent Care Introduction

12.10.4 Urgent Care Centers Revenue in Urgent Care Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Urgent Care Centers Recent Development

12.11 Intermountain InstaCare

12.12 MD Now

12.13 MedExpress Urgent Care

12.14 NextCare

12.15 Patient First

12.16 Physicians Immediate Care

12.17 TexasMedClinic

12.18 U.S. HealthWorks

Continued….

