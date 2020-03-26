Urgent Care Apps Market Key Players, Dynamics, Insights By 2023

The Global Urgent Care Apps Market continues on a gradual upward trajectory and is expected to cross USD 2595 Mn mark by the end of 2023. The global urgent care apps market stood at USD 314.2 Mn in 2017 and Market Research Future (MRFR) anticipates dynamite growth in the market with a CAGR over 42.20% over the forecast period which ends in 2023.

Urgent care apps are advantageous in managing medical conditions which need immediate attention. They act as an additional pathway for medical conditions which require prompt action but are non-life-threatening concerns. They offer an effective and low-cost option for the management of health conditions such as pregnancy, stroke, cardiac diseases, trauma, and others. Multiple use cases presented by urgent care apps are boosting the growth of the market. Also, these apps have been proven beneficial in post-hospital or post-operative care among patients.

Urgent Care Apps Market Request Free Sample Report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6677

The ubiquity of smartphones coupled with the growing penetration of 3G and 4G networks, especially in the emerging economies are contemplated to be reflecting positively on the growth of the global urgent care apps market. The digital revolution in healthcare is speeding up the adoption of urgent care apps and consequently fostering market growth.

The gradual shift in focus on personalized and patient-centric healthcare delivery has been a key driver for the growth of the global urgent care apps market. Urgent care apps deliver a diverse set of services with more flexible hours. They are particularly useful for elderly patients who require reassurance and offer them with access to immediate help during emergencies.

Raising awareness regarding the availability of medication management apps in combination with the factors mentioned above add fuel to the growth of the global urgent care apps market.

However, the market might be met by some challenges including the bulk of miscategorized apps in the App Store & Google Play and poor internet connectivity issues in underdeveloped regions which restrict the growth of the market.

Urgent Care Apps Market Segmentation

The Global Urgent Care Apps Market has been segmented based on type and clinical area.

By type, the urgent care apps market has been segmented into emergency care triage apps, in-hospital communication & collaboration apps, and post-hospital apps. The post-hospital apps segment has been further segmented into medication management apps, care provider communication & collaboration apps, and rehabilitation apps.

By clinical area, the global urgent care apps market has been segmented into trauma, stroke, cardiac conditions, and others. The trauma segment is the largest segment on account of rising incidences of road accidents which necessitates trauma care and increasing awareness to address trauma by healthcare organizations. The cardiac conditions segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment owing to the gradual realization of the benefits of urgent care apps in the management of critical cardiac conditions.

Urgent Care Apps Market Regional Analysis

The Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa are the key markets for urgent care apps. North America is a significant market for urgent care apps, led by North America. Deep penetration of smartphones and 3G and 4G networks along with escalating healthcare cost and constant need to address the same are augmenting the market in North America. Moreover, the region tends to quickly adapt to emerging technologies which further supports the growth of the urgent care apps market. Other driving factors include raising awareness and increasing focus on personalized healthcare.

Europe’s market growth can be exclusively attributed to increasing initiatives by the government towards the promotion of such apps and towering need to curtail healthcare costs. Germany, Italy, France, Spain, and the UK are the major markets in Europe.

Asia Pacific market for urgent care apps is anticipated to have an expeditious growth in the coming years. Growing penetration of smartphones in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific coupled with raising awareness about healthcare management apps can be accredited for the growth of the urgent care apps market in Asia Pacific.

Urgent Care Apps Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players operating in the global urgent care apps market include Forward Health, Pivot Design Group, Johnson & Johnson, Twiage, Siilo, Alayacare, PatientSafe Solutions, Vocera Communications, Hospify, Argusoft, Voalte, Pulsara, Imprivata, Allm, and TigerConnect.

Brows Full Research Report with TOC on “Global Urgent Care Apps Market” At: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/urgent-care-apps-market-6677

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]