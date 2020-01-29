Ureteroscope Market Pin-point Analyses of Market Competition Dynamics

Ureteroscope is used in a procedure called as ureteroscopy. An ureteroscope is a diagnostic device used to examine the urinary tract from inside. It is endoscopic device which works within the ureter. The other endoscopes used in urology are cytoscope and nephroscope. It is thin fiber like tube with a light and lens to view inside the ureter. The device is used to push back the kidney stone into the kidney. The ureteroscopic procedure can be carried out in different ways such as fragmentation of the stone with the laser beam passed through fiber, which can be passed away from the urine. The other procedure is to remove the stone with the help of tiny basket attached to a wire inserted through ureteroscope. The complication associated with the ureteroscopy is urinary tract infections, bleeding, abdominal pain, and injuries to ureter. Men are likely to undergo ureteroscopy at an early age as compare to women, who experience it in later stage of life.

Change in lifestyle, rise in consumption of aerated drinks and alcohols, less consumption of water, increase in consumption of animal meat and eggs, lack of exercise and proper diet are the major driving factor for kidney stones, thereby leading to increase the demand of the global ureteroscope market. The technological advancement and innovations in ureteroscope has led to ease of clinical application. Technologically developed and improved devices like robotic ureteroscopy where the surgeon controls ureteroscopy by a joystick is another driving factor that propel the growth of the global ureteroscope market during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the global ureteroscope market is divided into following

Flexible ureteroscope

Semi- Rigid ureteroscope

Rigid ureteroscope

Based on End user, the global ureteroscope market is divided into following

Hospitals

Urology clinics

Diagnostic centers

Endoscopic clinic

Based on the Application, the global ureteroscope market is divided into following

Treatment of kidney calculi

Treatment of ureteral calculi

Diagnostics and examination

On the basis of the product type, the global ureteroscope market is divided into flexible ureteroscope, semi- rigid ureteroscope, and rigid ureteroscope. Flexible ureteroscope are often used when the stones are located in the upper ureter. Semi- rigid or rigid ureteroscope are firm and are often used when the stone are located in the lower ureter. On the basis of application, the global ureteroscope market is divided into treatment of kidney calculi, treatment of ureteral calculi and diagnostics. The diagnostic segment is expected to register a highest growth rate in the global market through 2025.

Based on the end user, the global ureteroscope market is segmented into hospitals, urology clinics, diagnostic centers, endoscopic clinics. Urology clinics are expected to have market share than the hospitals over the forecast period.

On the basis of geography, the global ureteroscope market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounts the major market share which is then followed by Europe. The rising number of kidney stone cases per year irrespective of age and sex, unhealthy food habits, sedentary lifestyle are the major factors the growth of the global ureteroscope market in this regions. Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate in the market through 2025. The prevalence of unhealthy cultural habits like chewing of tobacco, consumption of aerated dinks, and rise in alcohol consumption has led to increase in the cases of kidney stones, thereby leading to rise in demand of ureteroscopy market in the Asia pacific.

The prominent player operating in the global ureteroscope market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus America, Richard Wolf, Stryker, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, PENTAX Medical, Vimex Sp. z o.o., SOPRO COMEG, Elmed Electronics & Medical Industry & Trade Inc., among others worldwide. The key player are operating various strategies to maintain a significant position in the global ureteroscope market such as new product launches, cost effective and efficient, mergers and acquisition etc. For instance, Roboflex Avicenna by ELMED is a remote controlled device which has provided a safe and suitable platform for flexible ureteroscopy.