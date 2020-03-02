Urea Formaldehyde Market Showcases Positive Demand for Major Product Categories during forecast period

Key insights offered on urea formaldehyde market are fully based on dynamic research methodology that is followed by the analysts at Fact.MR to create the urea formaldehyde market report. The report is amalgam of powerful and through primary and secondary researches to obtain key information about all spheres of the urea-formaldehyde market. Analysts have performed a comprehensive research to obtain the numbers and data mentioned in the report, such as revenue share, CAGR, and y-o-y growth of all the segments in urea formaldehyde market.

Click here for Free Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2950

Growing Applications in Thriving Wood Industry Generating Opportunities

Urea formaldehyde (UF) products, commonly referred to as aminoplasts, are increasingly gaining traction in the wood industry on account of their cost-effectiveness and robust strength. They are being widely used in the wood industry for manufacturing particleboards, fibrous boards, medium density fiber boards, and granular boards. Owing to their numerous features, such as cost-effectiveness, resistance to mold formation, easy adaptability in diverse curing conditions, low cure temperature, exceptional thermal properties, and excellent water solubility of the (uncured) resin, these resins are gaining prominence as a key wood adhesive.

End-User Preference for Urea Formaldehyde Alternatives Growing Owing to Toxicity Concerns

Despite their widespread use, formaldehyde based adhesives continue to trigger concerns, owing to their potential health impact. As formaldehyde is a suspected carcinogen, the rising toxicity concerns raised by health and environmental organizations, key regulators, and end-users are influencing urea formaldehyde manufacturers to develop new urea resins, formaldehyde resins and urea-formaldehyde resins, which emit formaldehyde in negligible amount.

Sensing the severity of such toxic concerns, many manufacturers have introduced low emitting resin system. EcoBindTM by chemical company Hexion and E-Natural® by Arclin Group has been developed to keep emissions low without compromising on the quality.

Browse Full Report with in-depth TOC @ https://www.factmr.com/report/2950/urea-formaldehyde-market

Applications in Automotive and Aircraft Sector Create Sustained Opportunities

As formaldehyde has numerous useful chemical properties, it is increasingly gaining traction as an important chemical building block in a wide range of applications. The growing intermediate applications of formaldehyde-based resins in automotive, aircraft, construction, clothing and healthcare industries continues to create growth opportunities for the players in urea formaldehyde market.

Several formaldehyde-based resins and chemicals are witnessing growing adoption in manufacturing surface coatings, decorative laminates, molded automobile components, etc. for a wide range of end products, such as tires, engine parts, fuel system components, brake pads, vehicle interiors, foams in car seats body part adhesives, bumpers, and engine lubricants. These resins are also gaining demand from aircraft sector for the manufacturing of high performance thermoplastics, neopolyol esters, phenol composites, and PUFs for various end products, such as tyres, turbine lubricants, interior paneling, seat foam, brake pads, and seatbelts. Glues composed of formaldehyde-based chemistry are excellent bonding agents, and deliver high-quality performance that is extremely economical.

Have Any query? Easily connect with our experts @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2950

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market insights reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.