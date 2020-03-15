Urban Gas Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

This report provides in depth study of Urban Gas Market using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Urban Gas Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The global Urban Gas market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Urban Gas volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Urban Gas market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

China Resources Gas

Beijing Gas Group Company Limited

China Gas Holdings Ltd

ENN Energy Holdings Limited

Towngas

Tianjin Energy Investment Group Co., Ltd

Sino Gas & Energy Holdings

PetroChina Kunlun Gas

Tian Lun Gas Group

China Oil And Gas Group

Shenzhen Gas Corporation Ltd

Shanxi Provincial Natural Gas Co., Ltd

Xinjiang Haoyuan Natural Gas Co. Ltd

Changchun Gas Co., Ltd

CPC Jinhong Energy Investment Co., Ltd

Segment by Type

Natural Gas

Manufactured Gas

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Public Building

Manufacturing Industries

Other

Segment by Regions

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Urban Gas Manufacturers

Urban Gas Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Urban Gas Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Urban Gas Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Urban Gas

1.2 Urban Gas Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Urban Gas Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Natural Gas

1.2.3 Manufactured Gas

1.2.4 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)

1.3 Urban Gas Segment by Application

1.3.1 Urban Gas Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Public Building

1.3.5 Manufacturing Industries

1.3.6 Other

1.3 Global Urban Gas Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Urban Gas Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Urban Gas Market Size

1.4.1 Global Urban Gas Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Urban Gas Production (2014-2025)

.

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Urban Gas Business

7.1 China Resources Gas

7.1.1 China Resources Gas Urban Gas Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Urban Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 China Resources Gas Urban Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Beijing Gas Group Company Limited

7.2.1 Beijing Gas Group Company Limited Urban Gas Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Urban Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Beijing Gas Group Company Limited Urban Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 China Gas Holdings Ltd

7.3.1 China Gas Holdings Ltd Urban Gas Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Urban Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 China Gas Holdings Ltd Urban Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 ENN Energy Holdings Limited

7.4.1 ENN Energy Holdings Limited Urban Gas Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Urban Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 ENN Energy Holdings Limited Urban Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Towngas

7.5.1 Towngas Urban Gas Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Urban Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Towngas Urban Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Tianjin Energy Investment Group Co., Ltd

7.6.1 Tianjin Energy Investment Group Co., Ltd Urban Gas Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Urban Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Tianjin Energy Investment Group Co., Ltd Urban Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Sino Gas & Energy Holdings

7.7.1 Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Urban Gas Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Urban Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Urban Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 PetroChina Kunlun Gas

7.8.1 PetroChina Kunlun Gas Urban Gas Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Urban Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 PetroChina Kunlun Gas Urban Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Tian Lun Gas Group

7.9.1 Tian Lun Gas Group Urban Gas Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Urban Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Tian Lun Gas Group Urban Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 China Oil And Gas Group

7.10.1 China Oil And Gas Group Urban Gas Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Urban Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 China Oil And Gas Group Urban Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued .

