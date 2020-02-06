Urban Farming Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Urban Farming Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database.

This comprehensive Urban Farming Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Urban agriculture, urban farming, or urban gardening is the practice of cultivating, processing and distributing food in or around urban areas. Urban agriculture can also involve animal husbandry, aquaculture, agroforestry, urban beekeeping, and horticulture.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gotham Greens

Brooklyn Grange Farm

UrbanFarmers AG

BrightFarms

GrowUP Urban Farms

Garden Fresh Farms

Edenworks

Pasona

Sky Green

Green Sense Farms

American Hydroponics

Agrilution

Certhon

Dalsem

Harnois Greenhouses

Richel Group

Urban Crop Solutions

Vertical Farm Systems

Philips Lighting

Everlight Electronics

Argus Controls Systems

Netafim

Hydrodynamics

Segment by Type

Indoor Farming

Outdoor Farming

Segment by Application

Commercial

Agriculture

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Urban Farming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Urban Farming development in North America, Europe, China, Japan.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

