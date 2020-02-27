Upswing in Adoption of Sophisticated Electronics Equipment to Actuate Growth of Automotive Relay Market

Fact.MR compiled a report on ‘Automotive Relay Market’ for the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. This report on automotive relay market follows both bottom-up and top-down approaches to forecast the

future of automotive relay market. The data points included in the report on automotive relay market have been accumulated from various secondary serious and subjected to cross validation by industry experts. In the primary research phase, experts hailing from related industries, manufacturers, and suppliers have been approached to understand the current scenario and future trends in the automotive relay market.

The promising advent of innovative products coupled with booming automobile production is fostering the growth of automotive relay market. The gains of automotive relay market can be attributed to surging demand from a myriad of applications such as automotive, industrial, trucks, and heavy equipment. Moreover, on-going diversifications in printed circuit boards (PCBs) have paved ways for replacement of complex and traditional relays, which bodes well for the automotive relay market.

Passenger cars are anticipated to be the largest among all other vehicle types in the automotive relay market. Government is investing in deliberate efforts to push the sale and use of electric vehicles, which is likely to a ravenous factor for automotive relay market. Another key aspect responsible for supremacy of this segment in automotive relay market is the rising demand for electronic e-fuse over electromagnetic alternative by virtue of modernization of vehicles. The aforementioned aspects outline the prominence of electric vehicles in the foreseeable future. This, in turn, makes it a lucrative segment for the industry participants of automotive relay market.

With increasing demand for technologies like GPS, temperature, weather, and traffic information, the installation rates of automotive relays are expected to rev up, thereby pushing growth of automotive relay market. As per the report published by Fact.MR, the automotive relay market was valued at US$ 12,030.9 Mn in 2017 and is envisioned to value around US$ 15,692.5 Mn by 2022 end.

Market Definition

Automotive relays are employed in electrical systems meant for applications like industrial, automotive, trucks, and heavy equipment. Automotive relays enable controlling of a high current circuit using a lower current circuit. Automotive relays are available in different sizes and shapes, which are used for land and sea based commute. Some of the common applications employing automotive relays include car stereos, horn systems, intermittent wipers, car flashlights, and car antennas.

Competitive Dynamics

The current ecosystem of automotive relay market is witnessing an exceptional competition among the key industry participants for attaining domination in automotive relay market. This has led to surging consolidation through initiatives such as alliances and acquisitions in the automotive relay market. Some of the major players operating in automotive relay market and included in this report are Delphi Automotive, HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.., Eaton Corporation PLC., TE Connectivity Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Denso Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, and Infineon Technologies AG.

