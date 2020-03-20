Updated Business Report on Data Masking Technology Market by Emerging Trends 2018-2026

Data masking technology provide data security by replicating the original data into a non-sensitive proxy which looks like the similar data. Non-sensitive data can be used in business process for analysis and testing without any risk of breaking the business. Data masking technology is one of the effective ways of reducing the risk of sensitive data from outside and inside threats. Data masking technology is performed in such a way that actual values are reserved along with functional and structural meaning of data.

Market Size and Forecast

The Data masking technology market, in terms of value, is expected to grow rapidly during the forecasted period at a good CAGR due to the need to protect data from unauthorized exposures. Technological advancements also results in various data related threats such as internal data breaches and cyber-attacks which encourages the enterprises to safeguard their data.In terms of regional platform, North America holds the latest market share in data masking technology due the presence of developed economies such as US which stressing over advance innovating existing solutions. North America backs a major share in the generation of data and thus data security is in great demand which expected to spur the growth of data masking technology market in this region over the forecasted period. Penetration of analytics and early adoption of technologies across many industries such as transportation, manufacturing, and healthcare expected to drive the growth of data masking technology market in this region over the forecasted period.

Data masking technology

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fast growing market for data masking technology in terms of revenue due to the increasing volume of data and the need for solutions to protect sensitive data expected to drive the growth of data masking technology market over the forecasted period. Flow of data in this region has witnessed a rapid growth due to the adoption of IOT and remote sensors across many industries which further expected to increase the market growth of data masking technology over the forecasted period.In terms of end user, the retail industry is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecasted period. Data masking technology is used by many organizations in this industry to ensure the security of customer’s sensitive data and to maintain their brand image in the market. Need for solutions to avoid frauds helps in fueling the growth of data masking technology among this vertical.

Key players

Some of the examples of market players in the global data masking technology market identified across the value chain include:

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global data masking technology market includes the following segments:

By Component

Software

Services

Managed services

Professional services

By End User

BFSI

Retail Industry

Telecomm Industry

Health Care Industry

Education Industry

Automobile Industry

Public sector Industry

Others

By Type

ETL

In-Place masking

Dynamic masking

By Deployment Model

Cloud

On- Premise

By Region

