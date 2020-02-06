Upcoming Revenue of GLOBAL WIND TURBINE BLADE MARKET INSIGHTS, FORECAST TO 2025

“Global Wind Turbine Blade Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

This report presents the worldwide Wind Turbine Blade market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Wind turbine blade is mounted on the wind turbine. Most wind turbines have three blades, though there are some with two blades. Blades are generally 30 to 50 meters (100 to 165 feet) long, with the most common sizes around 40 meters (130 feet). Longer blades are being designed and tested. Blade weights vary, depending on the design and materialsa 40 meter LM Glasfiber blade for a 1.5 MW turbine weighs 5,780 kg (6.4 tons) and one for a 2.0 MW turbine weighs 6,290 kg (6.9 tons).

The wind power generation industry has grown rapidly and expanded worldwide in recent years to meet high global demand for clean electricity. In addition, from 2008 to 2014, the cumulative global power generating capacity of wind turbine installations in GWs increased by more than three times. Wind energy is now used in over 80 countries, 24 of which have more than 1 GW installed. The rapid growth in the wind power generation industry has been driven by population growth and the associated increase in electricity demand, widespread emphasis on expanded use of renewable energy and water resource management, the increasing effectiveness and cost- competitiveness of wind energy and accelerated urbanization in developing countries, among other factors.

Rapid development of global wind energy stimulates the wind turbine blade market as well. Global wind turbine blade production increased from 60155 Units in 2013 to 80972 Units in 2015 with the GACR of 16.02%.

The development of larger wind turbines and recent improvements in wind blade design, materials and manufacturing technology have significantly increased the power generating capacity of wind turbines. Today, wind blades are typically composed of advanced, high-strength, lightweight and durable composite materials. In addition, longer wind blades, which allow for a larger area of wind to be swept by the wind blades, coupled with taller towers, results in greater energy capture and reduces the overall cost of wind energy.

According to the wind turbine, the blades can be divided into the 1.5 MW, 2.0 WM, 3.0 WM, 5.0 WM and so on. The size of blades has positive correlation with the powder of turbines. Blades manufacturers are keen on their blade technology innovation, no matter from the size or the key raw materials.

With the promising market of wind energy, more and more Companies have entered in the wind turbine field in the recent few years. However, LM Wind Power, Vestas, Enercon , Tecsis are still the leaders, when considering the technology and product performance. The four Companies accounted for about 22% production share in 2015.

China has become the faster and the most promising market of wind turbine blade in the recent two years. As information revealed, in 2015, China accounted for about nearly half of wind energy new installed capacity in the world. It is predicted that the wind turbine blade market in China will become more intensified in the coming years, as more and more international Companies cast attention on the region.

In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wind Turbine Blade.

– The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the global Wind Turbine Blade status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Wind Turbine Blade manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wind Turbine Blade :



History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Wind Turbine Blade market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

