Upcoming Revenue of GLOBAL ROTARY SWITCHES MARKET 2019 AND FORECAST TO 2025

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A rotary switch is a switch that is operated by turning rather than flipping or pushing. The switches were common in devices that needed to provide a wide array of options rather than the two or three provided by the other switch types. A rotary switch consists of a single pin, called a rotor, which has one or more flat wheels connected to it, called decks. When a user turns a knob, the rotor turns the decks and changes the way they connect to the device. This creates a wide array of different possible settings.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Grayhill, C&K Components, Apem, and EAO captured the top four revenue share spots in the Rotary Switch market in 2015. Grayhill dominated with 18.17 percent revenue share, followed by C&K Components with 8.2 percent revenue share and Apem with 8.37 percent revenue share.

In the future, the global consumption of Rotary Switch will show upward tendency further, consumption is expected in 2020 will be 213.157 (M units).

Although sales of Rotary Switch brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Rotary Switches.

Single-deck rotary switches

Three-deck rotary switches

Four-deck rotary switches

Twelve-deck rotary switches

Military Application

Aerospace Application

Commercial Application

Industrial Application

Healthcare Application

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

To analyze and research the global Rotary Switches status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Rotary Switches manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Rotary Switches market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

21/02

