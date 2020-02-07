Upcoming Revenue of GLOBAL GAS TURBINE SERVICES MARKET SIZE, STATUS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Development News —

This report focuses on the global Gas Turbine Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gas Turbine Services development in United States, Europe and China.

A gas turbine, also called a combustion turbine, is a type of internal combustion engine. It has an upstream rotating compressor coupled to a downstream turbine, and a combustion chamber or area, called a combustor, in between.

The classification of gas turbine services includes heavy duty services and aero-derivative services, and the proportion of heavy duty services is about 79% in 2016, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2017.

Market competition is intense. General Electric, Siemens, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Wood Group, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

In 2017, the global Gas Turbine Services market size was 15700 million US$ and it is expected to reach 21500 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2018-2025.

. .

‘ ‘

– The key players covered in this study



General Electric

Siemens

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Wood Group

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Solar Turbines

Ansaldo Energia

MTU Aero Engines

Sulzer

MAN Diesel & Turbo

MJB International

Proenergy Services

– Market segment by Type, the product can be split into



Heavy Duty Services

Aero-Derivative Services

– Market segment by Application, split into



Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Others

– Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers



United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

– The study objectives of this report are:



To analyze global Gas Turbine Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Gas Turbine Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gas Turbine Services are as follows:



History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

. .

‘ ‘

