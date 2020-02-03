UPCOMING REVENUE OF GLOBAL CONNECTED GYM EQUIPMENT MARKET INSIGHTS, FORECAST 2019 TO 2025

Press Release – 12 Feb 2019

Latest Update " Global Connected Gym Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 "

The connected fitness equipment is equipment with software that stores the results of each exercise course and integrates data to plan the following exercise.Connected gym equipment are set automatically, following an initial adjustment, to prevent incorrect and potentially harmful seating positions. Exercise station has a touch-operation screen, which displays the optimal sequence of movements. The equipment is connected to the internet and automatically transmits all training data to the trainers app.

In addition, connected fitness equipment also provides additional benefits, such as measuring improvements and using indicators such as repeated completion, tile output, and burning of calories to track the physical response to the training program.

The Connected Gym Equipment market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Connected Gym Equipment.

This report presents the worldwide Connected Gym Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

– The following manufacturers are covered in this report:



eGym

Life Fitness

Les Mills International

Technogym

Precor

DRAPER

IRONMAN Fitness & Paradigm Health & Wellness

Johnson Health Tech

IncludeFitness

Nautilus

– Connected Gym Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Cardiovascular Training Equipment

Strength Training Equipment



– Connected Gym Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Gym/Health Clubs

Commercial Users

– Connected Gym Equipment Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

– Connected Gym Equipment Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

– The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the global Connected Gym Equipment status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Connected Gym Equipment manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Connected Gym Equipment :



History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Connected Gym Equipment market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

