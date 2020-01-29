Upcoming Revenue of GLOBAL ALUMINUM BRAZING PASTE MARKET TO GROW AT A CAGR OF ROUGHLY 4.4% OVER 2019-2024

Latest Update “Global Aluminum Brazing Paste Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

Brazing pastes are materials consisting of a metal alloy in a powder form that is well mixed with a binder. A brazing flux is typically added to paste to provide protection from oxidation.

– Scope of the Report:

Chinas Brazing Materials industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product types have been gradually improved.Currently, China has become international Brazing Materials large consumption country, but the production technology is relatively laggard and it can only produce some low-end product. Although the new production lines is increasing, the high-end product is still relying on import.

The raw materials needed by the company are mainly different metal, for example cooper, aluminum and silicon. The price fluctuation of metal directly or indirectly affects the production cost of the company. As a large commodity, the price fluctuation of metal will bring some pressure to the company. The purchase price of metal depends on the market price trend, which is mainly influenced by the supply and demand factors of the market. If the supply price of domestic steel market fluctuates sharply, the price of metal will rise in the future, which will push up the product cost of the company, and then bring adverse effects on the company’s operating performance.

Aluminum solder paste produced by various manufacturers has not been widely used because of its large amount of smoke, poor fluidity, corrosion phenomenon after welding. At the same time, it is impossible to achieve the purpose of convenience and speed. Therefore, the development of an aluminum soldering paste that meets the market requirements will make up for the market gap.

This shows that technological innovation is the core power to lead the market. Furthermore, the demand for Aluminum Brazing Paste will be higher and higher. The development of downstream enterprises towards large-scale, intensive and integrated will inevitably lead to the increasing demand for it.



The worldwide market for Aluminum Brazing Paste is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 88 million US$ in 2024, from 68 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Aluminum Brazing Paste in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

– Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers



Lucas-Milhaupt

Fusion

Castolin Eutectic

Continental

Brazing Technologies

Stella Welding Alloys

Anhui Huazhong

– Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

– Market Segment by Type, covers



Al/Si

Al

– Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into



Automotive

Aviation

Oil and Gas

Electrical Industry

Household Appliances

Power Distribution

– The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:



Chapter 1, to describe Aluminum Brazing Paste product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Aluminum Brazing Paste, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Aluminum Brazing Paste in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Aluminum Brazing Paste competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Aluminum Brazing Paste breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Aluminum Brazing Paste market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Aluminum Brazing Paste sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

