Unmanned Aerial Vehicle UAV Market Size, Share, Analysis, Growth, Top Companies, Key Trends Forecast 2019 to 2023

“Global Uav Market is expected to grow at approximately CAGR more than 20% during the period 2018 to 2023” – Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Report Information by Type (Fixed Wing, Multi Rotor), by Application (Commercial, Military), by Component (Airframe, Payload, Guidance Navigation & Control, Propulsion System), & by Region – Global Forecast to 2023. “Uav Market – the airframe segment accounted for the largest market share and it is expected that the payload segment would witness the fastest market growth in Uav Market, during the forecast period”

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Overview:

A number of companies are currently exploring the usage of UAVs (UAVs) for commercial and military purposes. UAVs with cameras are being deployed to inspect oil rigs, monitor agriculture fields and mines, and check on telecom towers. Of late, next-generation industrial UAVs are being dispatched to deliver packages, or support search and rescue operations. An industrial UAV is an essential tool, integrated with data gathering capabilities and almost unlimited mobility. Furthermore, companies such as Uber and Amazon are planning to use UAVs to improve their market position in transportation and ecommerce industry, respectively. As UAV adoption accelerates, the value will quickly shift from UAV makers to the providers of UAV-related services. This would significantly boost the market growth across the globe.

After various successful applications and over a period of growth and innovations in the military segment, there have been a significant shift and increase of market dynamics towards the wider use of UAVs in the commercial sector. Government agencies, industries, and other organizations are all actively gauging the prospect for UAVs to create new and innovative business models. For instance, in 2016, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) registered nearly 300,000 UAV owners within the first month after it opened its registration site.

UAVs nowadays find application in various sectors, including but not limited to agriculture, disaster response, real estate, education, meteorology, tourism, utilities, construction & mining, maritime, and media. Moreover, companies such as Amazon, UPS, and Google are experimenting with UAVs for home delivery of goods. Of late, UAVs are being largely used in various industrial applications, including aviation, construction, mining, oil & gas, telecom, and logistics. The use of UAVs is driven by their benefits over their conventional manual inspection counterparts. With the rapid advances in technologies, UAVs can detect edge erosion and blade defects of a wind turbine and inspect turbine blade lightning receptors, towers, and nacelles.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Segments:

The Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market has been segmented by type, application, component, and region. Based on type, the Uav Market is divided into fixed wing and multi rotor UAVs. In 2017, the fixed wing segment accounted for the largest market share and it is also expected to witness the fastest market growth, during the forecast period. Based on application, the Uav Market is divided into military and commercial. In 2017, the military segment accounted for the largest market share and it is expected that the commercial segment would witness the fastest market growth, during the forecast period. Based on component, the Uav Market is divided into payload, airframe, guidance navigation & control, and propulsion system. In 2017, the airframe segment accounted for the largest market share and it is expected that the payload segment would witness the fastest market growth, during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the Global Uav Market has also been segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America had the largest share of the market in 2017, primarily due to the presence of the major companies such as AeroVironment, Inc. and PrecisionHawk combined with the availability of sophisticated technologies to deliver innovative solutions, in the region.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/806

The region leads the global market in terms of expenditure and technological advancements and has a large number of deployments of UAVs. The US generates a very high demand for UAVs used for surveillance purposes. Although Canada made some considerable investments in the development of UAVs, the market is primarily dominated by the US, which is also the largest manufacturer of unmanned systems, globally. Therefore, the Global Uav Market is expected to grow at approximately CAGR more than 20% during the period 2018 to 2023.

Top Key Players in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market:

Thehse are Prominant Key Players in Global Uav Market: Airbus (France), Boeing (US), General Atomics (US), Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Textron Inc. (US), Thales Group (France), AeroVironment, Inc. (US), DJI (China), Parrot Drones SAS (France), PrecisionHawk (US), and 3D Robotics, Inc (US). and others are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global unmanned aerial vehicle market.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

July, 2018 – General Atomics signed a contract with the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) to provide unmanned aerial systems.

May, 2018 – DJI had a new version of its Phantom 4 Pro drone, called as the Phantom 4 Pro V2.0. The updated model is essentially identical to the original 2016 version, but much quieter.

January, 2018 – AeroVironment Inc. launched its automated Quantix hybrid drone and AeroVironment Decision Support System (AV DSS) analytics software through its authorized reseller network.

February, 2016 – Airbus was awarded a contract by UK’s ministry of defense to manufacture and operate two solar-powered Zephyr 8 high-altitude pseudo-satellite (HAPS).

Browse More Details On Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/unmanned-aerial-vehicle-uav-market-806

About Market Research Future:

We enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]