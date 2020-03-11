United States Wood Pellet Fuel Market Report 2018

In this report, the United States Wood Pellet Fuel market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States Wood Pellet Fuel market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

In this report, the United States Wood Pellet Fuel market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Wood Pellet Fuel in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).

United States Wood Pellet Fuel market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Wood Pellet Fuel sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Drax Biomass Inc

Rentech, Inc

Enviva Partners, LP

German Pellets GmbH

Viridis Energy Inc

AS Graanul Invest

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc

Lignetics Of Idaho, Inc

Zilkha Biomass Energy, LLC

Land Energy Girvan Limited

Colombo Energy Inc

Premium Pellet Ltd

ECARE

Fram Renewable Fuels

Agon Biomass

Pellet power

Blue Sky Biomass

Bio Eneco Sdn Bhd

Schellinger & Co Muhlenwerke

Snow Timber Pellets LLC

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Forest Wood & Waste

Agriculture Residue

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Industrial Pellet for CHP/District Heating

Industrial Pellet for Co-firing

Pellet for Heating Residential/ Commercial

Others

