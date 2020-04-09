In this report, the United States Sodium Hydroxide market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States Sodium Hydroxide market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/united-states-sodium-hydroxide-market-report-2018
In this report, the United States Sodium Hydroxide market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:
The West
Southwest
The Middle Atlantic
New England
The South
The Midwest
with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Sodium Hydroxide in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).
United States Sodium Hydroxide market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Sodium Hydroxide sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Dow Chemical
OxyChem
Axiall
Olin Corporation
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Tosoh
Ineos Chlor
Asahi Glass
Covestro
Shin-Etsu Chemical
AkzoNobel
Hanwha Chemical
Solvay
LG Chemical
Tokuyama Corp
SABIC
Kemira
Basf
Aditya Birla Chemicals
GACL
ChemChina
Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical
Xinjiang Tianye
Shaanxi Beiyuan Group
Shandong Jinling
SP Chemical(Taixing)
Shanghai Chlor-alkali
Shandong Haili Chemical
Shandong Huatai Group
Wanhua Chemical (Ningbo)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Liquid Caustic Soda
Solid Caustic Soda
Caustic Soda Flake
Caustic Soda Particle
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Pulp and Paper
Textiles
Soap and Detergents
Bleach Manufacturing
Petroleum Products
Aluminum Processing
Chemical Processing
