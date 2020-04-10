United States Seal Adhesive Tape Market Report 2018

In this report, the United States Seal Adhesive Tape market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States Seal Adhesive Tape market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:
The West
Southwest
The Middle Atlantic
New England
The South
The Midwest
with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Seal Adhesive Tape in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).
United States Seal Adhesive Tape market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Seal Adhesive Tape sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
3M Company
Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation
Canadian Technical Tape Ltd.
Tesa SE Group
Nitto Denko Corporation
Ahlstrom USA, Inc.
PPI Adhesive Products (C.E.) s.r.o.
Shurtape Technologies, LLC
PPM INDUSTRIES S.P.A.
Intertape Polymer Group Inc.
Berry Global Group Inc.
Cintas Adhesivas Ubis, S.A.
Scapa Group plc.
Advance Tapes International Ltd.
Pro Tapes & Specialties, Inc.
Vibac Group S.p.a.
Expera Specialty Solutions LLC
Ultratape Industries Inc.
Shanghai Yongguan Adhesive Productions Corp.,Ltd.
Bolex (shenzhen) Adhesive Products Co., Ltd.
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
By Product Type
Single Side
Double Side
By Adhesive Type
Silicon-based Adhesives
Acrylic-based Adhesives
Rubber-based Adhesives
Others
By Material Type
Foam
Glass Fiber
Foil
Paper
Plastic
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Automotive
Building and Construction
General Industrial
Aerospace
Others
