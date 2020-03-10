United States PVC Stabilizer Market Report 2018

In this report, the United States PVC Stabilizer market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States PVC Stabilizer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of PVC Stabilizer in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).

United States PVC Stabilizer market competition by top manufacturers/players, with PVC Stabilizer sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

BASF SE

Arkema SA

Baerlocher GmbH

Songwon Industrial Company Limited

Pau Tai Industrial Corporation

Akzonobel N.V.

Clariant AG

Addivant USA, LLC.

Akcros Chemicals Ltd

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Lead Stabilizers

Mixed Metal Stabilizers

Tin Stabilizers

Organic Stabilizers

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Pipes & Fittings

Window Profiles

Rigid & Semi-Rigid Films

Wires & Cables

Coatings & Flooring

Others

