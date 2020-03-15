United States Proton Therapy Market is expected to reach nearly US$ 1 Billion, potentially US$ 7 Billion by 2025

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as rising cancer incidence, increasing number of proton therapy centers, decreasing cost of proton therapy treatment, technological advances and market adoption. However, high costs involved in the establishment of the center is likely to restrain growth in the forecast period.

The research report titled “United States Proton Therapy Market: Demand, Insights, Analysis, Opportunities, Growth Potential and Forecast 2018 – 2025” examines the market dynamics, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The study describes an in–depth analysis of the United States actual and potential proton therapy market.

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, volume, revenues and provides forecasts through 2025. A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share of US proton therapy center (installed base) and treatment room by company. The report also provides information on the proton therapy current applications and comparative analysis with more focused on pros and cons of proton therapy and competitive analysis of eight companies.

The report further sheds light on the number of treatment rooms, current and upcoming proton therapy centers. In addition, the report also provides essential insights on number of patients treated at US proton therapy centers from 2008 to 2015.

The report also includes assessment of US reimbursement scenario, proton therapy clinical trials and offers a clear view of the proton therapy center component analysis. Key trends in terms of venture capital investment, collaborations, partnerships, licensing and development agreements are analyzed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the US proton therapy market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the US proton therapy market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolio, US proton therapy centers developed by the companies and recent development & trends of the proton therapy market.

Key Highlights of the United States Proton Therapy Market Report:

• Proton Therapy Current Applications

• Pros and Cons of Proton Therapy, Radiotherapy and Carbon Ion Therapy

• Proton Therapy Competitive Analysis: By Company

• Market Size & Analysis: United States Proton Therapy (2012 – 2025)

• Market Opportunity Assessment: United States Proton Therapy (2012 – 2025)

• United States Number of Treatment Rooms and Forecast (2012 – 2025)

• United States Proton Therapy Center (Installed Base) and Treatment Room Market Share: By Company

• United States Proton Therapy Center Infrastructure Analysis: Treatment Rooms & Proton Therapy Accelerator

• United States Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers (2008 – 2015)

• United States Proton Therapy Reimbursement Scenario

• Proton Therapy Center Component Analysis

• Proton Therapy Clinical Trail Insight by Phase, Institute & Country

• Proton Therapy Market – Major Deals

• Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Proton Therapy Market

• Major Companies Analysis

Key Companies Covered in the Report are as follows:

• Optivus

• Hitachi

• Ion Beam Applications(IBA)

• Varian Medical Systems

• Mevion Medical Systems

