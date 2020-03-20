United States Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Report 2018

In this report, the United States Polyurethane Waterproof Coating market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States Polyurethane Waterproof Coating market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:
The West
Southwest
The Middle Atlantic
New England
The South
The Midwest
with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Polyurethane Waterproof Coating in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).
United States Polyurethane Waterproof Coating market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Polyurethane Waterproof Coating sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
BASF
Henry
Dow Corning
MAPEI Group
Saint-Gobain
Sika Group
Pazkar
Polycoat Products
Jotun A/S
Progressive Painting
Nippon Paints
Sherwin Williams
Clariant Chemicals
Beijing Oriental Yuhong
Keshun
HIS Paints(Beijing)
Hebei Jizhong
Tianjin Huayi
Beijing Langkun
Guangzhou Minghuang
Beijing Jingrun
Dongying Zhengyu
Tianjin Chenguang Chemical Paint
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
FeiJiaoYou Polyurethane Waterproof Coating
One-Component Polyurethane Waterproof Coating
Acrylate Waterproof Coating
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Bathroom
Basement
Reservoir
Other
