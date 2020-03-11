United States Naphthenic Base Oil Market Report 2018

In this report, the United States Naphthenic Base Oil market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States Naphthenic Base Oil market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Naphthenic Base Oil in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).

United States Naphthenic Base Oil market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Naphthenic Base Oil sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Royal Dutch Shell

Nynas

Ergon

Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Chevron Corporation

Avista Oil

Repsol

…

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Viscosity Index

35-60 SUS

80-130 SUS

200-300 SUS

400-800 SUS

above 1200 SUS

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Industrial Lubes & Grease

Electrical Oil

Process Oil

Rubber Oil

Metal

Other

