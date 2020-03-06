United States Microbial EOR (Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery) Market Report 2018

In this report, the United States Microbial EOR (Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States Microbial EOR (Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Microbial EOR (Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).

United States Microbial EOR (Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery) market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Microbial EOR (Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery) sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Titan Oil Recovery

Chemiphase

GULF ENERGY SAOC

Environmental BioTechnologies

ONGC TERI Biotech Limited

RAM Biochemicals

Micro-Bac International

Microbial Energy

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Biomass Formation

Bio-Surfactants

Bio-Polymers

Bio-Solvents

Organic Acids

Bio-Gases

Bio-emulsifiers

Hydrocarbon Metabolism

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Interfacial Tension Reduction

Emulsification and De-Emulsification

Selective Plugging & Wettability Alteration

Gas Production

Biodegradation

