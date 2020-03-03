In this report, the United States Forestry and Agricultural Tractors market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States Forestry and Agricultural Tractors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/united-states-forestry-and-agricultural-tractors-market-report-2018



Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Forestry and Agricultural Tractors in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).

United States Forestry and Agricultural Tractors market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Forestry and Agricultural Tractors sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Deere

New Holland

Kubota

Mahindra

Kioti

CHALLENGER

Claas

CASEIH

JCB

AgriArgo

Same Deutz-Fahr

V.S.T Tillers

BCS

Zetor

Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited

Indofarm Tractors

Sonalika International

YTO Group

LOVOL

Zoomlion

Shifeng

Dongfeng Farm

Wuzheng

Jinma

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Power

Below 10 KW

10-30 KW

30-50KW

Above 50 KW

By Drive Type

4WD

2WD

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Agriculture

Forestry

