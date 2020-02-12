United States Food Allergen Testing Market to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2024

Researchmoz has announced the addition of the “United States Food Allergen Testing Market, by Food Sources, Treatment & Services, Age Groups Types (Urban & Rural) & Patient Numbers”report to their offering
Study shows that, approximately 15 million populations are affected by food allergy in the United States mostly are children. Food allergy is a type of adverse food reaction which is relating to immune system. The body produces allergic or immunoglobulin E (IgE), antibody to a food. According to Renub Research United States Food Allergen Testing market will be more than US$ 3.8 Billion opportunities by 2024.
Although, there are more than 160 food items can cause food allergies, but Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act (FALCPA) have recognized 8 foods that account for 90 percent of food allergic reactions. These foods are as follows: peanuts, wheat, milk, eggs, crustacean shellfish (lobster, shrimp, crab), fish (flounder, bass, cod), tree nuts (walnuts, almonds, pecans) and soybeans. All these 8 foods are also called “Major Food Allergens” Food and Drug Administration (FDA), USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS) both these organizations have laws which require all the ingredients in food product be listed on the food label.
The factors that are driving the United States Food Allergen Testing market are the rising allergic reactions among consumers, implementation of tough food safety regulations, and international trade of food materials.
A new report by Renub Research studies, the “United States Food Allergen Testing Market, Food Sources (Peanuts, Milk & Egg, and Sea Foods) by Treatment & Services (Immunology Services, Allergen Immunotherapy, Venipunctures, Office or O.P. Services New Patient, Ingestion Challenge Testing, Rest, Office or O.P. Services Established Patient, Allergy Testing, Chemistry Tests, Enteral Formulae & Supplies, Office or Other O.P. Consults, Pulmonary Diagnostic Testing and Therapies), Age Groups (0-3 years to Over 60 years) Types (Urban & Rural) Patient Numbers”.
Peanuts Allergen has the Highest Market Share
The report covers the market allergen market of Peanuts, Milk & Eggs and Sea foods.
Urban areas populations are mostly affected by food allergen
The report covers the Urban and Rural patient numbers and market of Food Allergy Testing.
Treatment & Service – Food Allergen Test Market
Immunology Services
Allergen Immunotherapy
Venipunctures
Office or O.P. Services New Patient
Ingestion Challenge Testing
Rest
Office or O.P. Services Established Patient
Allergy Testing
Chemistry Tests
Enteral Formulae & Supplies
Office or Other O.P. Consults
Pulmonary Diagnostic Testing and Therapies
Food Sources – Food Allergen Test Market
Egg & Milk
Sea Foods
Peanuts
Age Group – Food Allergen Diagnose
Age Groups 0 to 3
Age Groups 4 to 5
Age Groups 6 to 10
Age Groups 11 to 18
Age Groups 19 to 30
Age Groups 31 to 40
Age Groups 41 to 50
Age Groups 51 to 60
Over 60
Type – Food Allergy Market & Patient Numbers
Rural
Urban
Company Analysis
Eurofins Scientific SE
Abraxis
Ingenasa
Gold Standard Diagnostics
Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation
Microbac laboratories Inc
