United States Food Allergen Testing Market to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2024

Researchmoz has announced the addition of the “United States Food Allergen Testing Market, by Food Sources, Treatment & Services, Age Groups Types (Urban & Rural) & Patient Numbers”report to their offering

Study shows that, approximately 15 million populations are affected by food allergy in the United States mostly are children. Food allergy is a type of adverse food reaction which is relating to immune system. The body produces allergic or immunoglobulin E (IgE), antibody to a food. According to Renub Research United States Food Allergen Testing market will be more than US$ 3.8 Billion opportunities by 2024.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @

https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1935997

Although, there are more than 160 food items can cause food allergies, but Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act (FALCPA) have recognized 8 foods that account for 90 percent of food allergic reactions. These foods are as follows: peanuts, wheat, milk, eggs, crustacean shellfish (lobster, shrimp, crab), fish (flounder, bass, cod), tree nuts (walnuts, almonds, pecans) and soybeans. All these 8 foods are also called “Major Food Allergens” Food and Drug Administration (FDA), USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS) both these organizations have laws which require all the ingredients in food product be listed on the food label.

The factors that are driving the United States Food Allergen Testing market are the rising allergic reactions among consumers, implementation of tough food safety regulations, and international trade of food materials.

A new report by Renub Research studies, the “United States Food Allergen Testing Market, Food Sources (Peanuts, Milk & Egg, and Sea Foods) by Treatment & Services (Immunology Services, Allergen Immunotherapy, Venipunctures, Office or O.P. Services New Patient, Ingestion Challenge Testing, Rest, Office or O.P. Services Established Patient, Allergy Testing, Chemistry Tests, Enteral Formulae & Supplies, Office or Other O.P. Consults, Pulmonary Diagnostic Testing and Therapies), Age Groups (0-3 years to Over 60 years) Types (Urban & Rural) Patient Numbers”.

Peanuts Allergen has the Highest Market Share

The report covers the market allergen market of Peanuts, Milk & Eggs and Sea foods.

Urban areas populations are mostly affected by food allergen

The report covers the Urban and Rural patient numbers and market of Food Allergy Testing.

Treatment & Service – Food Allergen Test Market

Immunology Services

Allergen Immunotherapy

Venipunctures

Office or O.P. Services New Patient

Ingestion Challenge Testing

Rest

Office or O.P. Services Established Patient

Allergy Testing

Chemistry Tests

Enteral Formulae & Supplies

Office or Other O.P. Consults

Pulmonary Diagnostic Testing and Therapies

Food Sources – Food Allergen Test Market

Egg & Milk

Sea Foods

Peanuts

Age Group – Food Allergen Diagnose

Age Groups 0 to 3

Age Groups 4 to 5

Age Groups 6 to 10

Age Groups 11 to 18

Age Groups 19 to 30

Age Groups 31 to 40

Age Groups 41 to 50

Age Groups 51 to 60

Over 60

Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/united-states-food-allergen-testing-market-by-food-sources-treatment-services-age-groups-types-urban-rural-patient-numbers-report.html/toc

Type – Food Allergy Market & Patient Numbers

Rural

Urban

Company Analysis

Eurofins Scientific SE

Abraxis

Ingenasa

Gold Standard Diagnostics

Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation

Microbac laboratories Inc

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow me on @ https://marketsizeinfo.blogspot.in/