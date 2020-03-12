United States Calcium Carbonate Market Report 2018

In this report, the United States Calcium Carbonate market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States Calcium Carbonate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:
The West
Southwest
The Middle Atlantic
New England
The South
The Midwest
with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Calcium Carbonate in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).
United States Calcium Carbonate market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Calcium Carbonate sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Omya
Imerys
Minerals Technologies
Huber Engineered Materials
Calcium Products
Mineraria Sacilese
Fimatec
Takehara Kagaku Kogyo
Nitto Funka
Sankyo Seifun
Bihoku Funka Kogyo
Shiraishi Kogyo Kaisha
APP
Formosa Plastics
Keyue Technology
Jinshan Chemical
Jiawei Chemical
Changzhou Calcium Carbonate
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC)
Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC)
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Paper
Plastic
Paints & Coatings
Carpet Backing
Adhesives & Sealants
Other
