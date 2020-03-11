United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Market Report 2018

In this report, the United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).

United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Toray Plastics

Sinopec

Profol

Oben

INNOVIA

Jindal Films Americas LLC

Vibac

Treofan

SIBUR

Impex Global

MANUCOR SPA

FlexFilm

Gettel Group

Cosmo

FuRong

Biofilm

Amcor Limited

Sealed Air Corporation

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Standard

Food Packaging Grade

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Food Packaging

Pharmaceuticals Packaging

Consumer Goods Packaging

Industrial Packaging

Agriculture

Construction

