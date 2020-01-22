Unit Sales of Backhoe Loader Market to Soar During the Forecast Period Owing to Increased End-use Adoption

Backhoe loaders are used in various industries such as construction, agriculture, mining, and in other infrastructure activities. Design of backhoe loaders facilitates several construction activities including landscaping, breaking asphalt, light transportation of building materials, powering building equipment, small demolitions, digging holes, excavation, and paving roads.

With increased demand for productivity, next-gen backhoe loaders are being integrated with hydraulic systems in the engine, which provides faster operational movement and greater digging with higher power. Relentless transformations in infrastructure frameworks and a burgeoning engineering and construction industry is likely to increase the demand for backhoe loaders during the projected period. According to Persistence Market Research, the global market for backhoe loaders is estimated to reach a value of over US$ 2 Bn by the end of the assessment period.

Growth in public and private partnerships, especially in emerging economies have driven the growth of the global backhoe loader market, observers Persistence Market Research. China and India in Asia Pacific have shown a high prevalence of private and public partnership projects. In India, the Planning Commission aims to achieve almost 47 percent of the overall development of infrastructure through private funding. Governments of several developed countries have been promoting public and private partnership models to accomplish infrastructure and construction investment targets. Growing private investments in the development of infrastructure is anticipated to create potential avenues and spur the demand for various construction equipment such as backhoe loaders.

Versatile Attachments of Backhoe Loaders to Spur Demand and Adoption Across Applications

Various combinations of bucket and backhoe (breakers, dozer, stump grinder among many others) can be detached from or attached to backhoe loaders, and this increases versatility in applications. With these attachments, the vehicle serves multiple applications such as snow removal, lifting light materials, cleaning construction sites, and transferring or removing wastes with greater efficiency. Removable and replaceable features of backhoe loaders increase their application in various fields besides construction.

Moreover, incorporation of hydraulics has improvised the operating efficiency of backhoe loaders. Hydraulic systems work on pressurized hydraulic fluids to power machinery. Backhoe loaders require continuous oil pressure in the engine to enable consistent working of the equipment. Hydraulic pumps fulfil this requirement by providing adequate power. Additionally, innovation in the design of the pump has further enhanced the efficiency of backhoe loaders. Further, the productivity of backhoe loaders has improved in various aspects such as faster movement, greater power, and better digging with the incorporation of novel hydraulic pumps and innovative electronic sensors.

Side Shift Backhoe Loaders to Witness Increasing Sales in the Near Future

Side shift backhoe loaders allow operators to work closer to the edge of a building as compared to traditional center mounted backhoe loaders. Side shift backhoe loaders are widely used to carry out operations in confined areas. Their design facilitates high speed operations along with high performance and are more stable than center mounted backhoe loaders. The sale of side shift backhoes is expected to touch a value of over US$ 3,400 Mn by the end of the assessment period (2026), thereby contributing to the overall growth of the global backhoe loader market in the coming years.

Use of Backhoes in the Construction and Mining Industry to Surge in the Coming Years

Backhoe loaders are the most widely used construction equipment. With increasing infrastructural expansion in the construction and mining sector, the growth in adoption of backhoe loaders is inevitable. As per the research, the adoption of backhoe loaders in this industry is expected to rise at a high rate in the coming years. Agriculture and forestry is the second largest industry with respect to the use of backhoe loaders. The excellent digging, excavating, and lifting capabilities of backhoe loaders have triggered mass adoption across key end-use industries.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) to Present Potential Growth Opportunities in the Near Future

Widespread construction projects in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) have been pushing the demand for construction machinery such as backhoe loaders in the region. The use of backhoe loaders in key infrastructural projects across the residential, commercial, and industrial sector in APEJ is almost evenly distributed. Government intervention in the construction sector has taken construction activities to the next level of growth. Increasing infrastructure related activities are rising in APEJ, presenting big opportunities for manufacturers of backhoe loaders to reap revenue benefits. Additionally, ASEAN countries are focusing on boosting their infrastructure development budgets in the foreseeable future. With rapid economic growth and abundant availability of skilled labor at low cost, the construction industry in APEJ will witness a robust expansion, thus creating significant demand for backhoe loaders.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3791

Global Market for Backhoe Loaders: Competitive Landscape

Key companies involved in the manufacturing of backhoe loaders are investing in research and development to manufacture machines with advanced features and design capabilities. For example, Caterpillar has introduced its latest CAT 426F2 backhoe loader with advanced hydraulics and durability features. Likewise, JCB has launched a new backhoe loader with Easy Shift AMT that allows shifting of gears without operator involvement. This facilitates better productivity and ease of operation. The key companies profiled in this research report include Caterpillar Inc., Deere & Company, CNH Industrial NV, J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Terex Corporation, Volvo Construction Equipment, Action Construction Equipment Ltd., and Mahindra Construction Equipment.